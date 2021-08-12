Israel: Health pass extended to children from 3 years of age

In Israel, children over the age of 3 should soon be given a “green badge”. Authorities announced Wednesday evening that the Jewish government, which has faced increased pollution in recent weeks associated with the spread of the delta variant, has decided to extend the health pass for this age group from mid-August.

The screening costs 52 shekels (about 17 euros) and allows you to get a health pass from the Ministry of Health, which is valid for 24 hours. “It will be supported by the state for children between the ages of 3 and 12 from 18 August, the date the measure came into effect”, The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Israel, a country of nine million people, was the first country to launch a major vaccination campaign in December, thanks to a deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The agreement provided the Jewish government with quick access to millions of fees in exchange for biomedical information on the effects of the vaccine.

The campaign has been able to reduce the number of cases, but in recent weeks pollution has increased again due to the spread of the non-infectious delta, both to adults who were not vaccinated but to people who were vaccinated six months ago. It is in this context that the Israeli Health Pass was placed on July 29, which allows people to access certain places through fully vaccinated, Covit-19 cured or negative testing. In the last 24 hours, Israel has registered 5,802 new cases. A total of 918,237 infections and 6,587 deaths have been reported in the country since the outbreak, according to a recent official report.