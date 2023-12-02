Twenty countries have called for tripling the world’s nuclear power capacity by 2050

This is one of the main challenges of this COP. 20 countries, including the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates, called today to triple the world’s nuclear power capacity by 2050 by 2020 to reduce dependence on coal and gas. US Climate Ambassador John Kerry, French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Groove issued a joint statement in Dubai, along with other leaders. Follow our live stream.

The US has released its plan to combat methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released its final regulations in Dubai to combat this particularly potent greenhouse gas. For example, the agency calls for eliminating gas flaring at new facilities, requiring companies to monitor methane leaks using technology. “Low Cost and Innovative”and using technologies such as leak detection using satellite observations.

Japan to shut down coal-fired power plants without CO2 capture Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged that no new coal-fired power plants can be built without integrating CO2 capture or storage technology. The country, heavily dependent on imports of coal and other fossil fuels, aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. But according to some experts, such as Leo Roberts, a researcher at the E3G climate think tank, this change “Back Door” To increase life expectancy “Fossil Fuel Infrastructure” will be

Apart from nuclear power, “It’s out of date”The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says. The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Croci, called for a freeze on international public funding for nuclear energy.