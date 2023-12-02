George Santos, a Republican in the United States, was expelled from Congress

Republican incumbent George Santos on the floor of the United States Congress ahead of a vote to unseat his seat in the House of Representatives on December 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/AFP

The palace of lies George Santos had built over the years collapsed on him on Friday 1R December. The Republican elected from New York entered American political history in a famous way, becoming the sixth member of Congress to be ousted by his peers. A two-thirds vote in the House of Representatives was required to validate the dramatic approval. In an extraordinary bipartisan move, 206 Democrats and 105 Republicans decided to preserve some basic decency needed to represent the American people. Trumpist came to the aid of far-right Jorge Santos.

Two previous attempts in May and October failed, while revelations of fraud and lies by New York elected officials have multiplied in the press since the commission’s inception. George Santos lied about his Jewish origins, his diplomas, his fictitious professional experiences at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He hid his criminal record in Brazil. But the legend was also a deceiver.

That’s the main lesson of the House Ethics Committee’s decisive report released two weeks ago. The 56-page text, based primarily on bank documents, text messages and emails, is an informative complement to parallel investigations by the justice system that have already indicted an elected official for these facts. He reveals “A complex web of illegal activities”, Linked to George Santos’ campaign accounts.

Santos exploited “every aspect of his candidacy.”

Spa treatments, Botox injections, luxury shops, restaurants, private trips: the New York elected official spent his time using campaign donations for his own pleasure and passion. He said he advanced the funds to his campaign team, which was never there, and then they had to pay it back. “Representative Santos proceeded to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own financial gain”, Ethics Commission Brief. The elected official refused to co-operate with the latter either in writing or verbally, thereby aggravating his case.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers George Santos, a Republican elected official, lied about his career, family, religion, education and wealth.

Contrary to the financial comfort he had shown over the years, Jorge Santos went bankrupt. All these are myths and illusions. Even his campaign team members encouraged him to give up all public life by the end of 2021 because of the risk of his past and his shady activities being exposed. He persisted and was selected after his second attempt. His false statements to the audit authorities were later easily exposed.

45% of this article is for you to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.