Israel’s military said it bombed more than 200 targets in Gaza on Friday

Over a hundred hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners

Israel and Hamas initially agreed to a four-day ceasefire to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The deal, which began on November 24, has been extended several times, allowing for the release of more hostages.

The ceasefire has so far helped free 80 Israeli hostages, women and children.

Three Israeli-Russian nationals, two women and one man, were released under a separate deal between Hamas and the Kremlin.

A total of 24 foreigners – 23 Thais and one Filipino – were released. They are not part of the transfer agreement.

Before the deal, five hostages were freed, four by Hamas and one soldier rescued during an Israeli military operation.

The Israeli military estimated that around 240 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip during the October 7 attack.

According to Eylon Mevy, Israeli government spokesperson, 110 released, 137 missing: 115 men, 20 women and two children; Of them, 126 were Israelis, 11 were foreigners, and 8 were Thai nationals. Ten of the hostages are over 75 years old.