December 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Israel’s military said it bombed more than 200 targets in Gaza on Friday

Israel’s military said it bombed more than 200 targets in Gaza on Friday

Rusty Knowles December 1, 2023 1 min read

Over a hundred hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners

Israel and Hamas initially agreed to a four-day ceasefire to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The deal, which began on November 24, has been extended several times, allowing for the release of more hostages.

The ceasefire has so far helped free 80 Israeli hostages, women and children.

Three Israeli-Russian nationals, two women and one man, were released under a separate deal between Hamas and the Kremlin.

A total of 24 foreigners – 23 Thais and one Filipino – were released. They are not part of the transfer agreement.

Before the deal, five hostages were freed, four by Hamas and one soldier rescued during an Israeli military operation.

The Israeli military estimated that around 240 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip during the October 7 attack.

According to Eylon Mevy, Israeli government spokesperson, 110 released, 137 missing: 115 men, 20 women and two children; Of them, 126 were Israelis, 11 were foreigners, and 8 were Thai nationals. Ten of the hostages are over 75 years old.

Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners.

See also  The green light for Croatia rejected the demands of Romania and Bulgaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In El Salvador, President Nayeb Bukele is leaving office to prepare for re-election in 2024.

December 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Franco-Israeli hostage Mia Shem freed by Hamas – Liberation

December 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Russian Supreme Court Bans ‘International LGBT Movement’ For Extremism

November 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

8 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent as Kate and Charles are called ‘royal racists’ in Omid Scobie’s book – Latest

December 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Here’s how to look for the northern lights in Minnesota on Friday night (there’s another chance!)

December 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

US Open 2023 – Live recap of day three of preliminary qualifying

December 1, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 has been announced next week

December 1, 2023 Len Houle