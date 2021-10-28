The Taiwanese president has “trusted” the United States for his country’s military defense against the Chinese threat

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during the National Day speech in Taipei on October 9, 2021. SAM YEH / AFP

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen “Hope [en] America in terms of the long-term relationship that binds us Against the backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taipei’s role in the international arena to defend its island against China.

In an interview in English on Tuesday, October 26th To CNN, Also mentioned “It aims to increase broad-based cooperation with the United States [la] Security capability [du pays] ⁇, Including US military training for Taiwanese forces.

He also admitted that American soldiers were coaches in Taiwan territory, without mentioning their number. This is the first time a Taiwanese leader has publicly acknowledged such a presence since the US Garrison left in 1979.

The presence of U.S. soldiers was anonymously quoted by a U.S. official in early October The Wall Street Journal. Formed then “Less than 20”, Divided between “Soldiers of Special Forces and Legacy Forces”. “We strongly oppose any official exchanges or military ties between the United States and Taiwan.”, The Chinese diplomatic spokesman responded.

Read Encryption: The article is reserved for our subscribers The United States faces the dilemma of protecting Taiwan

Questions about Taiwan’s place in international forums

Diplomatic tensions between the United States and China have recently escalated over the fate of the island, which has a population of 23 million, and has its own government, currency and military, but Beijing has suspended one of its provinces. Country.

Prior to the Taiwanese president’s statement, Mr. Biden recalled that America “Deep concern over China’s coercive and aggressive measures (…) At the Taiwan Strait ”. With there the tension increased Increase in Chinese air strikes Near the island. Anthony Blingen, the head of US diplomacy, provoked Beijing’s anger on Tuesday by appealing for support for Beijing. “Meaningful Participation” Its the reason for Taipei in the UN and the international arena “Exemption undermines the important work of the UN and its agencies.” “Taiwan has no right to participate in UN”, China immediately retaliated through Ma Xiaohuang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Bureau.

Read the paragraph: The article is reserved for our subscribers “Die for Taiwan? It is far away, Taiwan. In NATO, the Europeans did not sign for it.

The end of the “strategic ambiguity” policy

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits soldiers on an aircraft carrier on September 15, 2021. AP

The more delicate Taiwanese issue further poisons relations between the United States and China, which have been at an all-time low for years. Last week, Biden appeared to want to send a firm new message to Beijing. He was asked about the possibility of US military intervention to protect Taiwan during the Chinese offensive. The President responded with a pledge : “It simply came to our notice then. “

His statement is contrary to long-standing US policy“Strategic ambiguity”. Because of that, Washington is helping to build and strengthen Taiwan’s defenses, but has not explicitly promised to come to its aid in the event of an attack.

Mr. Biden’s words were badly received in Beijing, and then the US government changed its policy on Taiwan: the United States has recognized Communist China since 1979. At the same time imposing a supply of arms for the defense of the island.

Read the story: The article is reserved for our subscribers An increasingly dangerous situation between China and Taiwan