One person has been arrested for allegedly intimidating Angela Rainer, number two in the opposition

The current period across the channel should be very cautious. Amid concerns over the safety of elected officials following the recent assassination of an MP, British police on Wednesday (October 27) arrested a man suspected of harassing Labor opposition No. 2 Angela Rainer for several weeks.

Manchester police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder“Malicious calls” In Halifax, north of England. He was released on parole. The arrest follows this “Numerous threatening and insulting calls, emails and letters in recent weeks”, She clarified.

Angela Rainer, a mother of three who is currently on leave after the death of a loved one, thanked police on Twitter. “The support given to (him) and (his) family and (his) team during this period was particularly difficult for (his) children.”. The question of the safety of elected officials was revived by the death in mid-October of MP David Ames being stabbed during a parliamentary session in his constituency in East London.