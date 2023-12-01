December 1, 2023

In El Salvador, President Nayeb Bukele is leaving office to prepare for re-election in 2024.

Rusty Knowles December 1, 2023 2 min read

El Salvador’s wildly popular President Nayeb Bukele left office on Thursday, November 30, six months before the end of his term and was authorized by parliament to begin his campaign for re-election in February 2024 elections.

The president and his vice president, Felix Ulloa, received the favorable votes of 67 government representatives and were authorized to launch their campaign, while 12 other elected officials voted against. His proposal to install presidential secretary Claudia Juana Rodriguez de Guevara on Friday was immediately approved, 67 to 11 votes. The 42-year-old former mayor will be El Salvador’s first president.

In September 2021, Mr. Bukele was approved.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In El Salvador, open warfare between Nayeb Bugel and the gang

During the parliamentary session, many government representatives praised their young president, who enjoys great support from the population thanks to the declared war, in March 2022, against the gangs that planted terror in this small country in Central America.

73,000 people are in jail

Authorities have jailed more than 73,000 gang members under an emergency law widely criticized by rights groups. About 7,000 innocent people were released.

Elected Officers Mr. While debating the validity of the authorization to re-contest Buchel, he performed the last official act of his mandate: laying the first stone of the future national stadium on the outskirts of the capital, San Salvador. $100 million gift from China.

An adept communicator with a strong presence on social media, who willingly ditched clothes for a casual look, Nayeb Bukhele led a mandate far removed from the codes of traditional politics. However, opponents such as Vamos party deputy (right) Claudia Ortiz are hopeful that he will be re-elected. “Unconstitutional”.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers El Salvador under the influence of the “Bugel System”.

The world with AFP

