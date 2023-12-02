LIVE – War in Ukraine: One dead and wounded in Russian attacks, kyiv reports

One person was killed and four others were wounded in several Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Follow the latest information on the conflict.

One died and one was injured One person was killed and four others wounded in several Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, confirming that their army was still fighting “daily” Russian attacks in Avdiivka. One civilian was killed in shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, and two others were wounded in Doretsk and Pokhdanivka, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said in a Telegram. The Donetsk region, where these locations are located, is one of the four regions annexed by Russia in 2022, along with Kherson, Zaporizhia and Lugansk. “No violation noticed” “There was a total blackout at Zaporizhia power station last night.”And generators must be used, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom wrote in a Telegram, noting that power was restored a few hours later, around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The Russian management of the Zaporizhia power station acknowledged that external power had been cut, but assured“No violation” Its “Safe Operating Conditions” Not noticed. Radiation levels at the plant site were “normal,” he assured in a telegram. Strengthening concerns The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Saturday that power was not being supplied to Europe’s largest power plant. “The Eighth Time” From the start of the conflict, this Reinforces concerns about nuclear safety and security. Two power cords supplied to the power station “cut”There was one of them “Power Outage During Air Raid”Enerkottam explained. See also A soldier was shot dead after leaving an army base But this power cut is dangerous for the proper functioning of the plant, which is dangerous “Nuclear and Radiation Accident”Enerkottam said. “On the Verge of Nuclear Disaster” Zaporizhia, a Ukrainian power station, found itself in Russian hands “On the Verge of Nuclear Disaster” During the night from Friday to Saturday, due to a temporary power outage, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said. “There was a total blackout at Zaporizhia power station last night.”Power was restored a few hours later, Energoatom wrote in Telegram. “(Russian) occupation forces do not care about safety of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant” Pedro Codin, president of the operator, alleged. International More than 1,000 Russian civilian soldiers were killed According to the daily report issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 1,070 Russian soldiers have been killed in the last twenty-four hours. Fending Attacks The Russian military said on Friday that it was making progress “In all directions” In Ukraine, it has been on the offensive in the east of the country, but on a front largely blocked at the start of winter, Ukrainian forces have ensured that these attacks are repulsed and hold some of the positions gained in the counteroffensive. recent months. And Russian soldiers were mobilized Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of soldiers in the Russian army by 15%. Therefore, 170,000 additional personnel are being sought on a voluntary basis, according to the Ministry of Defence. International See also Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age," according to her death certificate Hello everyone Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast from Saturday, December 2 dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian military said on Friday that it was making progress “In all directions” In Ukraine, it attacks in the east of the country, but is largely blocked by a front in early winter. Ukrainian forces are making sure to repulse these attacks and hold some of the positions gained in the counteroffensive in recent months.

According to a Ukrainian security source in Kiev, the SBU security services took the conflict deep into Russian territory by blowing up convoys of petroleum products along the strategic Baikal-Amur (BAM) railway line serving the country’s Far East. , Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered in the evening to increase the number of Russian soldiers by another 15%, already increased to 1.15 million by 2022.

“The increase in the number of armed forces is due to the increase in threats targeting our country”The Russian Defense Ministry explained, citing the attack against Ukraine “Continued NATO Expansion”.

In Ukraine, Russian forces “Extend their zones of control in all directions”Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed the combat capabilities of the Ukrainians. “Significantly reduced” After their counter attack.

Read more Video – War in Ukraine: “Backfire”, an undetectable drone that bypasses Russian defenses

The Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched this summer after months of preparations, has stalled in the south and east due to the scale of the defenses deployed by the Russians – particularly powerful mines – without progress. The beginning of winter.