June 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The situation in Siverodonetsk is chaotic, where kyiv says “street fighting continues”

Rusty Knowles June 5, 2022 2 min read

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in

Environment

Elijah Bommiers hosted the live

COVER: A Ukrainian woman walks past a building damaged by a Russian missile attack on June 4, 2022, in the town of Solador, not far from the town of Sivrodonetsk in the eastern Ukraine. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

Contributions to this live stream have been temporarily disabled.

  • Russia believes it has accomplished some objectives Of “Special military action” She exclaimed “Tenacify” Protecting Ukraine and its Russian-Speaking People. The Luhansk region is 90% controlled Of Russia, step British Ministry of Defense. “Success is ours”For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky responded on Friday, June 3. Instagram videoThere he appeared in front of the presidential administration building in kyiv with several of his collaborators.
  • Fighting fury in Siverodonetsk Where “The fight for total control continues” Of the city, said civil servants of the Ukrainian army. Sergei Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, agreed “Situation of the whole region” Was “Very difficult”.
  • In the south, especially in Gershon, Ukrainians are concerned about annexing the occupied territories. By Russian forces, Moscow is holding a referendum on the issue in early July. But, according to the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians are facing very strong opposition from the people.
  • Increases anxiety in grain distribution, Especially in Africa. The continent imports more than half of its grain from Ukraine and Russia. Concerns were pushed aside by Vladimir Putin, He said, citing several ways to export them. Said Macky Sall, the current president of the African Union (AU) and Senegal president. “Confirmed” Friday after a meeting with the Russian president. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said on Friday that Ukraine was ready for this “Resume exports from Odessa port”Given that That “Russia is not using the trade route to attack the city.”
  • The European Union has banned most Russian oil imports It was banned within six months of its sixth embargo against Moscow in order to dry up funding for the war against Ukraine, after tough negotiations due to pressure from Hungary.
  • Switzerland rejected Denmark’s request to send 22 armored vehicles Swiss made in Ukraine. Switzerland’s munitions law, also known as “neutral law”, prohibits the transfer of Swiss-made weapons systems, ammunition and other munitions to countries involved in international conflicts.
See also  Direct - Tsunami alert from Japan to US: threat over, but severe damage in Tonga

Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. Donbass: Siverodonetsk sinks, cut off from the world

True. A Frenchman was killed in a “fight”, Kwai d’Orsay reports

Maintenance. “Ukrainians want to go home, but they are afraid everything will change overnight.”

True. Oil: OPEC and its Russian allies decided to open the floodgates a little

Maintenance. “Being on the ICRC list is one of the first protections provided to a prisoner.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Four foreign militants, including a Frenchman, were killed in the fighting

June 4, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

According to the governor of the Luhansk region, the Russians are “throwing all their reserves into the Sivrodonetsk”

June 4, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Things to remember from Friday, June 3rd

June 4, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Pop star Shakira splits from soccer player Gerard Pique after 12 years

June 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Preparing astronauts for the mental and emotional challenges of deep space

June 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Live scores and analysis for George Campos Jr. – Devin Haney

June 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Pokémon Go ‘Rhi’s Arrival,’ special quest rewards ‘A Radiant World’

June 5, 2022 Len Houle