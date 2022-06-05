June 5, 2022

air strikes on kyiv; Moscow claims to have targeted armored vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries

Rusty Knowles June 5, 2022 2 min read

COVER: Smoke clouds over the skies of Kiev on Sunday, June 5, 2022, after several eruptions in the Dornitsky and Dniprovsky districts. Sergei Subinsky / AFP

  • In Siverodonetsk, Each side claims progress on the ground. Ukrainian forces are trying“Restore full control” The city mayor, Alexander Stroke, has promised that street fighting will continue. Russia’s Defense Ministry says Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from Siverodonetsk. “Suffered heavy casualties in the war”.
  • In the area of GersonUkraine leads the counterattack. “Residents leave the village of Trudoliepivka” And Russian forces “Continued bombing of occupied territories and positions of the Ukrainian army”The Ukrainian president has promised to warn of an increasingly urgent humanitarian crisis in areas under Russian control.
  • Further south, kyiv reported that a Russian ship missile had struck an agricultural business in the main portOdessa. According to initial reports, the attack was attributed to two people“Victims”. Is MycoliveThe mayor announced that at least three civilians had been killed in a Russian bombing.
  • The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dimitrov Kuleba, did not explode the calls of French President Emmanuel Macron. “Shame” RussiaJudgment that this condition is only possible“France in disgrace”.
  • Published by U.S. Army Chief General Mark Millie US commitment to support Sweden and Finland before joining NATOOn boardUSS KearsargeLargest U.S. warship docked at Stockholm Harbor.
  • Kyiv reports that four foreign volunteers who came to fight with Russian troops have died. According to Ukraine’s International Security Forces, a German, a Frenchman, an Australian and a Dutchman were killed, not to mention where and when. Paris was The death of a Frenchman was confirmed on FridayAccording to newspapers in the Kharkiv region, the devastated.
  • For more than three months, The war was forced “Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have fled their homesThe majority are women and children “Amin Awad, the UN co-ordinator in Ukraine, condemned the incident on Friday.“Unprecedented in history”.

