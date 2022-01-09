Russia excludes any “concessions” during negotiations with the United States

Ukrainian soldiers near Donetsk on January 8. Anatoly Stepanov / AFP

Russia boycotted Sunday, January 9th “Offer” At the time High speeches After the first meeting on Sunday evening, with the United States on security in Ukraine and Europe to be held in Geneva on Monday.

“We will not accept any concessions. This is completely excluded.”Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryapkov told Russian news agencies that he would attend the talks.

“We’re disappointed with the signals coming in from Washington and Brussels in recent days.”

Representatives of Russia and the United States will meet amid serious tensions ahead of an important meeting in Geneva on Sunday evening.

The threat of US sanctions

Russia has accused the West of amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with neighboring Ukraine in anticipation of a possible invasion, which Moscow denies.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Tensions around Ukraine: Vladimir Putin imposes his calendar on Joe Biden

Russia is scheduled to hold talks in Geneva following the demands “Guaranteed for your safety”. NATO’s commitment to non – integration of Ukraine and the withdrawal of US troops from the eastern countries of the Atlantic Alliance are on top of its demands.

These demands were met“Unacceptable” By many Western authorities. On Saturday, however, a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden said the United States and its allies were ready to discuss with Russia the possibility of restricting military operations and deploying missiles along the border.

Last month, US President Joe Biden threatened his Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions “Like he never saw” If Moscow attacks Ukraine.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Ukraine fears regime of Vladimir Putin

Russia is incapable of “acting against its own interests.”

“We will really face the reluctance of our US and NATO colleagues.”, Sergei Ryapkov commented on Sunday.

Although “Constant threats against us (…) We will not make any concessions. ”, He insisted “Acting against our own interests and against our own security interests”.

Eastern Ukraine has been divided since 2014 by clashes between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Vladimir Putin marginalizes Europeans