At least 5 people have died and 20 are missing after rocks fell on a tourist lake

We learned from firefighters that at least five people have died and at least 20 are missing after a section of rock fell on tourist boats on a lake in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

⁇Five deaths have been confirmed in this condition“And”It is estimated that 20 people may have gone missing“In addition to the 32 wounded, Colonel Edgard Estevo da Silva, commander of the Minas Gerais fire brigade, said at a news conference that at noon, a large rock fell from its wall and fell on three boats.

In the dramatic scenes shared on social media, it was possible to see the exact moment when the rocks fell off and fell on the three boats, causing panic among the passengers watching the scene on the other boats. In other recordings, we see a warning just before the play begins.Lots of stones fallThose in boats are also called to stay away from the wall.

Heavy rain

Of the injured, nine have been admitted to hospital, where they were intercepted on the spot with various equipment and divers force. The search was halted overnight for security reasons and will resume the next day. The number of missing persons is estimated atEvidence, travel agencies and relativesSaid Colonel Estevo.

Firefighters said heavy rains in recent days in southeastern Brazil were in favor of the crash. Located 300 kilometers from the capital Belo Horizonte, the Capitolio attracts many tourists with its rocky faces, valley and waterfalls.