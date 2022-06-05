June 6, 2022

Kyiv claims to have regained control of half of the Siverodonetsk region

Rusty Knowles June 5, 2022 2 min read

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldiers on the streets of Bakmut, southwest of Sivirodonetsk, on May 28, 2022. Francisco Seco / AB

  • Is Siverodonetsk, Each camp has improved on the field in the last twenty-four hours. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops were leaving the city. “Suffered heavy casualties in the war”. On Sunday evening, Ukrainian forces responded by claiming that they were trying to regain full control of the city, before Luhansk regional governor Sergei Haidoi claimed half of the Sivrodonetsk region.
  • In the area of GersonUkraine leads the counterattack. “Residents leave the village of Trudoliepivka” And Russian forces “Continued bombing of occupied territories and positions of the Ukrainian army”The Ukrainian president has promised to warn of an increasingly urgent humanitarian crisis in areas controlled by the Russians.
  • Further south, kyiv reported that a Russian ship missile had struck an agricultural business in the main portOdessa. According to initial reports, the attack was attributed to two people“Victims”. Is MycoliveThe mayor announced that at least three civilians had been killed in a Russian bombing.
  • The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dimitrov Kuleba, did not explode the calls of French President Emmanuel Macron. “Shame” RussiaJudgment that this condition is only possible“France in disgrace”.
  • Published by U.S. Army Chief General Mark Millie US commitment to support Sweden and Finland before joining NATOOn the USS ship GearchargeLargest U.S. warship docked at Stockholm Harbor.
  • Kyiv reports that four foreign volunteers who came to fight with Russian troops have died. One German, one Frenchman, one Australian and one Dutchman were killed, according to Ukraine’s International Security Forces, which did not say where or when. Paris was The death of a Frenchman was confirmed on FridayAccording to newspapers in the Kharkiv region, the devastated.
  • For more than three months, The war was forced “Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have fled their homesThe majority are women and children “Amin Awad, the UN co-ordinator in Ukraine, condemned the incident on Friday.“Unprecedented in history”.

