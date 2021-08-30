Video – Kabul Fear: “Seven to Eight” sinks under Taliban’s yoke in Afghan capital

Document – Since taking power in Afghanistan, many Taliban leaders have made their public entry into Kabul. The “Seven to Eight” show, sponsored by the Afghan Press Club, was able to follow one of them.

Three days after entering the city in the middle of August, smiling at journalists and shaking hands in the streets of Kabul, leaders of various Taliban factions appear to have embarked on a broader campaign of media seduction to convince Afghans and the world. Have changed.

All information about Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Commander Abdul Jana Mujahid, 26, who grew up in the war, is one of them. “Islamic law is about to be restored in Afghanistan, which is good news for Muslims. Alcohol, all bad things, now it’s over.”, He begins in front of the camera in the statement “Seven to eight” in the title of this article. As the leader of the 120-strong battalion, he is today one of the rising figures in his movement and a group of Afghan journalists has agreed to pursue this recovery of the capital.

Attractive promises

Abdul Jana comes from a small village lost in the mountains of a rural province like other militants passing through the capital in the background of religious songs. In U.S. pick-ups and armored vehicles abandoned by the military and police, they took positions in front of embassies and other official buildings. “The Taliban are there to bring peace to the people of Kabul. We will ensure that all services function properly.” Announces Commander. READ A cardinal attempted fraud But these were not only attractive promises, but also a general apology to the soldiers and police of the Republic of Afghanistan, calling them back to work. Some residents seem to have heard the call and the police in charge of traffic in the capital appeared on the streets again. But not everyone is optimistic. Afghans, especially women and religious minorities, remember the harsh fundamentalist regime they established when they were in power between 1996 and 2001, and the tens of thousands of deaths caused by their uprising over the past two decades.

Clement with old enemies

At a market in the city center, the militant decided to go and meet the locals. In Kabul, the population was under the age of 20 and never lived under the yoke of the Taliban, many still dressed in Western attire, this time it did not bother him. “How’s Business Going”, Abdul Jana asks. “Prices are rising”, A young salesman responds. “We have no problem with that.”, He continues. The Taliban, who wanted to make a promise, made sure he was there, if necessary. Going a little further, Abdul Jana stressed the questions of two young men who were worried about their future. “What is your plan for policing and justice?”, They ask. “We will work very quickly”, Sending the Taliban back. Despite this mild face, their fighters brutally accused people in some parts of the country. “We have been in Kabul for four days and have not seen anything like it. It is not true; the Taliban have not harmed anyone.” Abdul reprimands Jana. To prove it, the Sunni militant will do the unthinkable: he crosses the street to greet the Shias, a branch of Islam that the Taliban have always hated. But this time, they have promised to show mercy to all their former enemies. “No problem, no one will bother you. We will protect you”, Thus Abdul supports Jana. READ US accuses Taliban of blocking Afghanistan from leaving the country

Do not believe

All of these obligations come with a caveat: everything must be done in accordance with one’s own interpretation of Islamic law. The harshest interpretation of Sharia law is that no one has forgotten the excesses that guided them under their previous regime. All forms of entertainment (music, television …) were banned, the hands of thieves were cut off, murderers were publicly hanged, women could not work or study, and those who committed crimes such as prostitution were whipped and stoned to death. So their return to power logically resulted in the evacuation of previously life-filled streets. Although a few dared to challenge the masters of Kabul by protesting, the women were locked up in their homes. A sword in the water because today, most of these resistance fighters have fled the country. Despite months of campaigning to appease their countrymen, the Taliban are far from convincing them. Journalists and people who have worked for international organizations unable to leave the country are trembling with fear of revenge. In recent weeks, dozens of television and radio stations have stopped broadcasting.

Read more Video – “Islamic Law in Afghanistan Now”: Daily Life in Kabul Under Taliban Rule

“We must not abandon ourselves”: French Army translator in Kabul appeals for help

Meanwhile, on behalf of the international community, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that there will be Taliban. “It is determined by actions, not words”, A position shared by Germany, the United States and France with others.

In the same case READ Fire in the main port after the violent eruption

Most read articles Direct – Hurricane Ida: Louisiana reported winds of up to 277 km / h Soprano in “Seven to Eight”: “I still believe my baby was born under X” “I love my job”: Nicole Gee, one of 13 American soldiers killed in Kabul Direct – Govt-19: “Whatever the price” plus 240 billion euros EXCLUSIVE – Emmanuel Macron on TF1: “We must hold these talks with the Taliban”

Enable JavaScript to view Discussion-driven ideas.