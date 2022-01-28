The profile of the rappell queen’s inquisitor in the coursite suite aux Violence in La Semaine Dernier. Jacques Billant assures that Bras-Fusil ne sera jamais une zone non-droit.

This announce quen identification is in the course of identifying family members of troubles. This profile exposes parents on the devoirs and responsiveness and who miners dolls seront identifies.

L’Etat se save the saucer in the jungle enfants and engage the responsiveness of the file or civile des parents. These quotes are for the convener of the parents whose versions of intuition aux victimes.

In the world’s cryptocurrency where the greatest acts of rappelling àllo par par justice or rappell ord lordre god my parents or encore deserving parasiticus qui peuvent avoir des portus ctucs.

Presence des forces de l’ordre

“On these surgressions gratuites faite par des jeunes majors or mine mine avancs dans cadre rivalitas entre bandes“, Diplore in General Pierre Poty, Commandant General in La Gendarmerie de La Runion.

The renforts ont é mobile mobilize for fire avancer l’inquite dimerite suite aux violations in la semaine dernier. The presence of forces in the lord is more important than the durant des heures or l’affluence of groups in jeunes is more forte.

Suspension des allocations

In Saint-Benoit’s explicit quote we find the CAF’s direct reference to CAF’s on the fraudulent and fraudulent inquiries about suspensions in the face of all queries.

The Conseil pours droits and devoirs des familial examinera dossiers and Patrice Selly assure saisira alors systematics direct the CAF in case of suspicion of fraud and cela “sans états d’âme“.