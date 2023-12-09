14 people were killed when the villagers revolted against the looters

During violent clashes in the municipality of Texcaltitlan (Mexico state), “a group of 11 people were killed, probably as part of criminal activities, as well as three local residents,” the State Security reported. In a press release issued by the Secretariat.

According to the Mexican press, the perpetrators belonged to the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, who went to a farming village in Texcaltitlan to extort money from residents. The latter arranged to come and meet them and confront them.

Bloody drug war

A video published by several local media shows the moment before the clash, when about fifty villagers gathered in a playground and humiliated ten men armed with assault rifles. Suddenly, gunshots ring out, some fall, and villagers rush towards the culprits, beating them with fists, sticks and apparently knives.

The following images should not be shown to young people:

🔞🇲🇽 Domestic insurgency against organized crime.

The Hoy el Cartel de la Familia Michoacana enforces weekly extortion from small farmers at a soccer camp in the Texcapila (southern Estadio de Mexico) region. Pero El Cartel… pic.twitter.com/kOzlNXYtvY — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) December 8, 2023

After the clashes, reinforcements from the Mexican State Police, National Guard and magistrates went to the site to “maintain control” in the sector, according to the Defense Secretariat.