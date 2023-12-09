December 9, 2023

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli envoy to UN thanks US, Palestinian envoy laments ‘sad day’

By rejecting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza this Friday, Israel’s ally the United States vetoed a United Nations (UN) resolution on the Israel-Palestine issue for the 35th time (out of 39 in total) since 1970.

“We do not support a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire that simply sows the seeds for the next war”Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood argued, and condemned“moral failure” Absent from the speech was the condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, thanked the United States “Stay Firm on Our Side”He believes that can only be achieved through a cease-fire “The Destruction of Hamas”.

It is a sad day in the history of the Security Council, lamented Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN. But still “We will not give up”, he added.

The draft resolution sought support from nearly 100 countries “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire”Hostage release and humanitarian access. “The crisis in Gaza deepens and threatens to spread [le Conseil] The Charter did not live up to the basic mission entrusted to it.”French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere declared.

“Our American colleagues have executed thousands and tens of thousands of additional Palestinian and Israeli civilians before our eyes.”Added Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

Despite the council’s vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “Committed to pressing for a humanitarian ceasefire”, its spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Mr. Guterres on Friday morning issued a stern call to the council to refrain “Total Collapse of Public Order” In the Gaza Strip.

“I condemn without reservation” Hamas attacks on October 7, but “The violence perpetrated by Hamas in no way justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”He declared. “While Hamas’s indiscriminate firing of rockets into Israel and its use of civilians as human shields violates the laws of war, such conduct does not absolve Israel of its own violations.”Antonio Gutierrez insisted.

