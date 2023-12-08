Israel-Hamas war: US criticizes Israel for civilian casualties in Gaza

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s scathing public criticism of Israel’s conduct in the conflict against Hamas has drawn a gap between the Israeli government’s intentions to protect civilians and the death toll.

“Almost a week into the campaign in southern Gaza, it is imperative that Israel prioritize civilian safety.”US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this Thursday, December 7, during a press conference organized after a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron.

“There remains a gap between the intent to protect the public and the results we see on the ground.” Anthony Blinken said. Israel says it wants to destroy Hamas in retaliation for an attack by the group two months ago, and says it is doing everything it can to avoid harming civilians, including warning about its military operations.

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, and in another call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Joe Biden has “It stressed the imperative need to protect civilians and separate civilians from Hamas, including through corridors that would allow people to safely egress from war zones.”The White House said.

A spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said 17,177 Palestinians had been killed and 46,000 wounded since October 7. Ashraf al-Qitra said 350 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. According to Israel, 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack and 240 were kidnapped and held hostage in the Gaza Strip.