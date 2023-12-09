Abbas holds US “responsible for bloodshed” after their veto at UN

17:31

The Hamas health ministry announced on Saturday that 17,700 people were killed and 48,780 wounded in Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip during the two-month war between the Palestinian Islamic movement and Israel.

The Hamas government, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, estimates the actual number of dead and wounded to be much higher, with Palestinian rescue services and foreign NGOs unable to access all of the bombed areas. The victims could not be freed from the rubble.