The organizer of the anti-mask movement died due to Govt-19

The 30-year-old American, who was vehemently opposed to wearing the mask, died this Saturday in Texas from Govt-19. He is the father of three children, soon to be four.

In the US state of Texas, one of the organizers of a local movement against wearing masks and anti-Govt-19s died in Govt-19 on Saturday, a month after being hospitalized Defender This Sunday.

Texan Caleb Wallace, 30, a father of three, died Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace told a GoFundMe page where she frequently updated about her ailing husband, according to the newspaper. San Angelo Standard-Times. His wife is pregnant with their 4th child.

“Caleb is gone quietly,” Jessica Wallace writes on the website. “He will always live in our hearts and minds.”

Serious opponent of health ethics

On July 4, 2020, Caleb Wallace assisted in organizing a rally called the Freedom Rally in San Angelo, Texas, during which participants wore masks and closed their businesses or had signs questioning the dangers of the Cowd-19.

He formed a group called “Defenders of San Angelo’s Freedom.” Last April, he wrote a letter to the San Angelo School District, asking it to suspend all health regulations put in place in the fight against the corona virus.

In hospital from July 30th

Reports his wife San Angelo Standard-Times On July 26, Kovit-19 began to feel symptoms of 30-something, but he initially refused to be tested or go to the hospital. According to her, she wanted to ingest high doses of vitamin C, zinc and ivermectin, which are used to treat intestinal parasites in animals and parasites such as mange in humans, which health officials firmly believe is not recommended against Govit-19. But on July 30, Caleb Wallace was taken to an emergency room at the hospital. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit since August 8 and is being kept in oxygen.

The day before he died, his wife wrote the following message on his page of commitment: “I apologize to those who wished him death, for his comments and comments hurt you. I prayed that he would solve this test with a new mindset. Can’t talk. “