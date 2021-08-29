August 31, 2021

Type 4 hurricane hits Louisiana coast, winds reaching 240 km / h

Rusty Knowles August 29, 2021 2 min read

Louisiana had been preparing for it for several days. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, the U.S. Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday, August 29, at 11:55 a.m. local time (6:55 p.m. in France). After strengthening from Saturday, he reached the Type 4 5 level. The NHC calls him“Very dangerous” It also says that the wind will blow at a speed of 240 km per hour.

Ida’s Eye landed in Port Forton, a few dozen miles south of the state’s largest city, New Orleans.

Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, Hurricane Louisiana struck. More than 1800 people were killed and inclement weather caused billions of dollars in damage. Before Katrina reached 5th place in Type 3, the two hurricanes were different, a French official told Info Info: Katrina did not bring strong winds, it was dangerous “By rain and flood”.

On Sunday morning, residents in New Orleans, the state’s largest city, followed the instructions of authorities to evacuate or seal their homes, blocking business.

During a televised address on Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden called on residents to prepare and announce the deployment of hundreds of emergency response experts and the installation of water supply, food and electricity generators. “If you are subject to an eviction order or you can leave, please leave”, Hit the US Meteorological Service on Twitter.

“LTime is playing against us “, Said Latoya Condrell, mayor of New Orleans, a city most affected by the hurricane. “I know it’s very painful to think that a new big storm like Hurricane Ida could make landfall this year.”, Said Governor John Bell Edwards. He will be “One of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”, He warned.

“But we are not in the position we were sixteen years ago. We have a hurricane risk reduction system.” He warned that this system would exist “Put to the test”. South Louisiana could withstand further destruction and flooding due to the expected heavy rains in the region.

