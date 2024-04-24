April 24, 2024

The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the mass graves discovered

After a two-week operation in Gaza City, Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the surrounding area on April 8, 2024.
Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU diplomatic service, announced that the EU wanted an investigation “independent” Regarding the mass graves discovered in two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The European Union announced Wednesday through a spokeswoman that it wanted an investigation “Freedom” After the discovery of mass graves at two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip. “It is something that calls for an independent inquiry into all the doubts and circumstances.” of this invention, Because it creates the impression that human rights violations may occurPeter Stano, spokesman for the EU diplomatic service, announced.

The UN had already called on Tuesday for an international investigation into mass graves discovered at two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip. UN Human Rights Commissioner Volger Turk said in a statement “terrified” Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, and the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, the second largest hospital in the Palestinian Territory, were destroyed. “With the discovery of mass graves near these sites”. The Israeli military has denied any responsibility. The claim that she “Burial of Palestinian bodies is baseless”she pointed out.

Hospitals were hit hard

A civil defense official in the Gaza Strip told AFP on Tuesday that his teams had found the bodies of around 340 people in mass graves on the grounds of Nasser Hospital since Saturday. As for Al-Shifa Hospital, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that it was downgraded in early April. “Empty Shell” Human remains are scattered from the latest Israeli operation against him.

See also  In Mali, a child was killed in Timbuktu

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip were heavily targeted during the Israeli army's military operation in the Palestinian territories following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza. According to Israel, the Palestinian Islamic Movement used the hospitals to launch attacks, hide mines and hide weapons. Hamas has denied the allegations.

