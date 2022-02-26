Volodymyr Zhelensky drops his weapons and calls on Kiev not to defend itself.

5:30 am: Update the situation during the day break in Ukraine
It is 6:30 in the morning in Ukraine, and Russian forces make no major progress overnight:
– In Kiev, Ukrainian forces say they have repulsed a Russian “attack” on Victory Avenue. Fierce gunfire was heard throughout the night, but was relatively isolated.
– Ukrainian forces say they shot down two IL-76 military transport planes. The information is not independently confirmed. If so, this would be a major victory for Ukrainian anti-aircraft security, which is considered a major weak point. These aircraft can carry up to 150 parachutes and lightweight armor.
– In the south, the city of Kherson suffered significant damage, but at 6:00 a.m. (local time) a former Zelensky spokesman confirmed that the city was still under Ukrainian control.
