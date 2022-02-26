February 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Volodymyr Zhelensky drops his weapons and calls on Kiev not to defend itself.

Rusty Knowles February 26, 2022 2 min read

5:30 am: Update the situation during the day break in Ukraine

It is 6:30 in the morning in Ukraine, and Russian forces make no major progress overnight:

– In Kiev, Ukrainian forces say they have repulsed a Russian “attack” on Victory Avenue. Fierce gunfire was heard throughout the night, but was relatively isolated.

– Ukrainian forces say they shot down two IL-76 military transport planes. The information is not independently confirmed. If so, this would be a major victory for Ukrainian anti-aircraft security, which is considered a major weak point. These aircraft can carry up to 150 parachutes and lightweight armor.

– In the south, the city of Kherson suffered significant damage, but at 6:00 a.m. (local time) a former Zelensky spokesman confirmed that the city was still under Ukrainian control.

See also  At least 21 people have been killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

February 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Live – Kiev is surrounded by: Follow the news of the war in Ukraine

February 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Amid sanctions, Moscow has “strengthened the recession of its economy and its financial system.”

February 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jussie Smollett wants to change trial verdict, citing jury selection issues

February 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Webb Telescope reaches a major milestone: all its light in one place

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Knicks spoil RJ Barrett’s career by 46 points with loss to Heat

February 26, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Round Up: Valve’s Steam Deck reviews are in – what does it look like compared to the Switch?

February 26, 2022 Len Houle