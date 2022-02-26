Direct war in Ukraine: Western countries will expel many Russian banks from the Swift base

Essential
- On the third day of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Russian troops continued their advance this Saturday with the primary aim of capturing the capital Kiev.
- Russia announces through its Ministry of Defense “Extending the offensive” on Ukraine.
- 198 civilians have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- More than 50,000 refugees fled the country Within 48 hours. At least 100,000 people have been displaced due to the crisis.
22:11
Western countries will exempt many Russian banks from the Swift base
22:07
Sirens sound in Kiev
Sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital, according to a video released at 10pm by CNN reporter Alexander Margvard.
22:00
Emmanuel Macron asks the Belarusian president to “withdraw Russian troops from his soil.”
Speaking on the phone with Alexander Lukashenko, the head of state “wanted to condemn the seriousness of a decision in recognition of Russia’s position on Belarusian nuclear weapons.” “The brotherhood between the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples underscores the extent to which Belarus refuses to allow Russia’s slavery and practical complicity in the war against Ukraine.”
21:54
The plight of Ukrainian refugees on the front page of your newspaper
Thousands by car, train and many others have already fled Ukraine during the war. Mainly to Poland, but also to Hungary, Slovakia and Romania. Sunday edition available.
21:51
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Russia
The first European flight group announces its intention to suspend all flights to Russia for seven days.
21:51
Germany wants to close its airspace to Russian planes
A spokesman for the German Ministry of Transportation said: “Transport Minister Volker Wissing is in favor of closing German airspace to Russian aircraft.”
21:42
Roman Abramovich has announced his retirement from Chelsea
21:30
Greece mourns death of ten Greek nationals in Ukraine
Greece has demanded that Russia stop airstrikes on civilians in Ukraine, accusing it of “killing” at least ten Ukrainians of Greek descent.
21:26
Kiev is now just a battlefield
21:16
Polish PM fears invasion of Poland
Mateusz Morawiecki fears that “Putin’s will see in advance whether he wants to develop his policy of aggression and his invasion. Western France.
21:12
Call for peace before PSG-Saint-Etienne
A banner of “Peace for All” was displayed on the lawn of Park des Princess before the competition began.
21:08
Why Emmanuel Macron is tightening sanctions against Russia
Elysee hopes to control Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, while preventing the risk of contagion to other countries in Eastern Europe, such as Georgia and Moldova. Descriptions.
21:01
According to the President of Belarus, Macron spoke with Lukashenko
During the interview, Emmanuel Macron and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talked about Belarus’ “position and role” in the conflict in Ukraine, explaining the Belarusian president in a statement. Belarus, an ally of Russia, welcomes Russian soldiers to the war.
20:56
Johnson and Zhelensky called for “complete isolation of Russia.”
According to Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky that “Russia needs to be completely isolated diplomatically and financially.” On Twitter, Boris Johnson praised the “heroism of the president and his people.”
20:49
Fight the campaign
France will also take “national measures to freeze the financial assets of Russian figures” and “measures to combat the propaganda of Russian influencers and the media on European soil.”
20:48
New activities in Swift
“New steps” need to be taken “with European partners over Swift facility,” says Elysée, inter-banking platform.
20:44
Strengthening economic and financial barriers
The head of state has worked to strengthen economic and financial barriers “in collaboration with Europeans and Americans,” Elysee continues.
20:32
France to supply more military equipment to Ukraine
“It has been decided to provide additional security equipment and fuel support to the Ukrainian authorities,” Elysée announced after a meeting organized by the Security Council this Saturday afternoon.
20:17
Unity is organized in France
Many French people are wondering how to support the people living in Ukraine. Occasional efforts are being made. Importantly, this requires money and medical equipment. Descriptions.
19:57
According to the Ukrainian president, Boris Johnson will “strengthen the fighting capabilities of the Ukrainian military.”
“I spoke to Boris Johnson on the phone. New decisions to strengthen the Ukrainian military’s combat capabilities, thanks to the British Prime Minister for his tenure.
19:42
Russia: More than 3,000 anti-war protesters have been arrested since Thursday
More than 3,000 protesters in Russia against the Moscow occupation of Ukraine have been arrested in three days, the special charity OVD-Info said on Saturday.
OVD-Info reports that “at least 3,052 people have been arrested, including 467 on Saturday” since the invasion began on Thursday. The protests have escalated across Russia despite being banned by authorities.
19:41
Several German planes were banned from entering Russian airspace.
19:27
“Who else but us?” Ukrainian men and women take up arms in street fights
“Who else but us?” This was the leadmodif of the inhabitants of Kiev, the Russians facing progress towards their capital and their country in general. As this report by the New York Times shows, people are arming themselves to fight against the Russian invaders.
19:07
Ukraine’s President urges UN to snatch Russia’s vote in Security Council
The President of Ukraine on Saturday called on Russia’s occupying Ukraine’s right to vote in the UN Security Council.
During the interview, Zhelensky addressed the issue of “occupation depriving the country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter. Russia on Friday vetoed a resolution condemning its “occupation” of Ukraine and demanding the withdrawal of its troops.
19:01
Ukraine: Pope Zhelensky expressed ‘deep pain’ over the phone
The Ukrainian embassy in the Holy See has announced that Pope Francis has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic events in Ukraine in a telephone interview with President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Saturday.
“Today Pope Francis spoke by telephone with President Volodymyr Zhelensky. The embassy, in its tweet, expressed its deepest condolences to the tragic events taking place in our country.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Volodymyr Zhelensky drops his weapons and calls on Kiev not to defend itself.
The United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov
Live – Kiev is surrounded by: Follow the news of the war in Ukraine