“If the extreme right comes, I will leave, but where? »

Established and married for thirty years in the Lyon region, Sarah Green, 60, applied for and received dual Franco-British citizenship in 2018. This morning, La Muladier voted anxiously in the town hall office. “I told my three daughters that if the far right comes to power, we will leave. But I wonder where we will go? », asks this communications executive with spicy British irony. He voted by proxy three times a week, twice in France and once in his last English home constituency south of London.

“After Brexit and Johnson, the far right is on the rise in the UK and it’s even madder”, says Sarah Greene. At 12e In the Rhône constituency, south of Lyon, the three candidates who received less than 5% of the vote in the first round qualified for the third round of the second round. Coming in second, Cyril Isaac-Sibyl, the outgoing deputy to the presidential majority, is unwilling to budge while the far-right lurks. Leading the way in the first round, environmental candidate Lucie Gaillat Durant, a doctor by profession, focused her campaign on the fight against chemical pollution, hoping to fend off a surge from the far-right. “People complain a lot here, if they knew the situation in England they would complain less!”Sarah laughs.