LIVE – War in Ukraine: Netherlands vows to start delivering F-16s to Kyiv “without delay”

The Netherlands will begin delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine “without delay,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp promised during a visit to Kyiv this weekend. Ukraine hopes that these American-made devices will help it better protect its soldiers and its cities from daily Russian bombardments.

During his first international trip since his appointment as diplomatic chief a few days ago, Kasper Veldkamp assured that the Netherlands is now ready to send such planes to Ukrainians, having been granted the necessary export licenses last week. “Now we have received the green light for the first F-16s, which will be delivered without delay,” the new minister said during a press conference in the Ukrainian capital yesterday.