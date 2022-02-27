February 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Swift weapon drawn … According to Trump, NATO “nothing clever” …

Rusty Knowles February 27, 2022 2 min read

6:55 a.m .: RT in Ottawa view

Will the RT be audited by Ottawa? The Canadian government on Saturday revealed its concerns about the channel’s broadcast in the region, accusing it of being the Kremlin’s spokesman.

“I share the concerns of many Canadians about the presence of Russia Today in our broadcasting system,” Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez tweeted. This close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised: “We are exploring all options.”

The newspaper warned on Friday that “although RT is currently on the list of approved non-Canadian services, its broadcasting license is” a privilege (can be revoked). ” Duty Canadian Audiovisual Policeman, CRTC.

And many countries have recently unleashed RT. On Friday, it was the main provider of access to television in Finland that stopped broadcasting. London, for its part, on Wednesday asked for a review by Ofcom, the regulator of the license granted to the RT. Also, in early February, Germany banned the channel in its territory, forcing German radio and television station Deutsche Welle to close its office in Moscow.

