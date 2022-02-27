What to remember from the fourth day of the Russian invasion

Essential

Second cityUkraine, Kharkiv (northeast), is under the control of Ukrainian forces, regional governor Oleg Sinekopov said Sunday, just hours after the Russian military announced the progress of street fighting. He promised that “the elimination of enemies in the city” was going on. According to him, “the Russian enemy is completely depressed”, “surrenders its vehicles and groups of soldiers to the Ukrainian army”. So far 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country.

Ukrainian forces regained control of Kharkiv

“Kharkiv is under our complete control,” regional governor Oleg Sinekopov wrote on social media, promising to “eliminate the enemy in the city”. With a population of 1.4 million, it is the main city in northeastern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border and controlled by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk and Luhansk. In the morning, the regional governor announced a Russian “breakthrough” with light armor in the city, which led to street fighting. According to the same source, other parts of the Kharkiv region were also affected by Sunday’s fighting.

368,000 Ukrainians fled and 200,000 were welcomed in Poland

The United Nations said on Sunday that about 368,000 refugees had fled fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of neighboring countries on Thursday and that their numbers were “continuing to rise.” The High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a tweet that “this number is based on data obtained by national authorities”.

Among them, Polish border guards announced on Sunday that more than 200,000 people have entered Poland since the start of the Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic on Thursday.

Russian conquest in the East

As Russian forces retreat into Kharkiv, pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine are demanding regional gains. According to Moscow, they would have advanced 52 km since the attack began.

Light armored vehicles abandoned in Kharkiv

Fighting has been going on since morning in Kharkiv, with abandoned or burning armor visible in the streets, with sporadic gunfire and explosions echoing in the desolate city, with residents concentrating on their homes. According to an AFP reporter, a column of four Russian TIGR armored vehicles was specifically dropped and an army truck caught fire, taking place in several locations, including the fighting center.

About 400,000 Ukrainians were surrounded by Russian troops

The video, posted on Ukrainian social media, shows a Russian armored vehicle on fire, especially in the city center. The Russian military, for its part, said it had cordoned off the two largest cities in southern Ukraine, Gershon and Berdyansk, with populations of 290,000 and 110,000, respectively. “In the last 24 hours, Russian armed forces have completely cordoned off the cities of Kerson and Berdyansk,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The city of Genesis near Kersen and the Chernobyl airport were also brought under control,” the Russian ministry said. He also demanded regional gains for Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which are advancing with the support of the Russian military, and have advanced 52 kilometers since the start of the offensive, according to Moscow. In all, the Russian military claims to have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military installations, including S-300 anti-aircraft defense systems.

According to Zhelensky, nights in Ukraine are “tough”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said Sunday night was “tough” in Ukraine, with Russian bombings targeting populated areas. “Last night was hard, there was renewed gunfire, bombings in populated areas again, civilian infrastructure. There is nothing today that the occupier did not consider a formal target,” he says in a video posted on social media.

The President of Ukraine underlined that “Vassilkiv, Kiev, Cherniguiv, Soumi, Karkiv and many other cities are living on our lands (…) in a situation we have not seen since World War II”. He was speaking to Belarusians who are operating behind Russian forces occupying Ukraine to attack Kiev on Thursday. “From your territory, our children are being killed,” he said.

The Russian military recognizes the death of the first

The Russian military recorded its first casualties on Sunday Invasion of Ukraine, Without any numbers. “The Russian military has the courage to carry out their war operations (…). Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. But our casualties are much lower than in the Ukrainian camp,” said Igor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense. Konashenkov. In Ukraine, he says, 3,500 Russian soldiers were killed.