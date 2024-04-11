Washington warned Tehran of an attack on Israel

There is the White House “Warned” Iran, its spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, said on Thursday, April 11, that Tehran is threatening to attack Israel in retaliation for a deadly attack against the Iranian embassy in Damascus in Syria. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke by phone with his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts and called on them to pressure Iran to avoid further escalation, his spokesman announced. He also spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “To reiterate our strong support for Israel in the face of these threats”. Follow our live stream.

Hamas executive says “time and security” to release hostages. A senior Hamas official warned in a statement on Thursday that the operation to locate the hostages in the Gaza Strip would take time. “Time and Safety”, two conditions promoting a ceasefire in the conflict with Israel. According to Bassem Naïm, prisoners “Different places are in the hands of different groups. Some of them are under the rubble, killed along with our own citizens.”. He also said that the movement is negotiating “Heavy Equipment” Find them. In early March, Hamas declared its ignorance “Dead or Alive” Among the hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on a 'very fair' ceasefire deal. The Israeli government accused Hamas on Thursday of “turn your back” to one “Very reasonable offer” With a view to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip presented several days ago by a group of mediators. “There is a very reasonable offer on the table and Hamas continues to ignore it”Israeli government spokesman David Mencher has also been critical “International Pressure on Israel” Who according to him “For the effect of aid” Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and “to keep him away” of negotiation.

UN Israel “more” to do. The UN Security Council has taken note of Israel's promise to open more crossing points for humanitarian aid into Gaza. “Further” facing the threat of famine. Council members, their insistence “Deeply concerned about the population toll of the conflict, the devastating humanitarian situation and the threat of imminent famine”call”All obstacles to the delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid to civilians should be immediately removed and this aid distributed unhindered.”

NGOs take court action over arms supply from France to Israel. Eight organisations, including Amnesty International France, have announced they have seized – or are preparing to do so – the Paris Administrative Court's request. “Arms Cessation” From France to Israel, described as an operation “absolutely exceptional”. “There is a clear risk that arms and military equipment exported by France to Israel will be used to commit serious crimes against civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip”These NGOs, associations and unions are cautious.