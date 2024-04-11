LIVE – Ukraine: 40 missiles and 40 drones launched by Russia over “essential infrastructure”

Russia launched more than 40 missiles and 40 drones against Ukraine last night, targeting its “critical infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Follow the latest information.

Ukraine-Latvia Agreement On a visit to Lithuania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that the Baltic country had signed a ten-year deal with neighboring Latvia on aid that it has committed to Ukraine. “The agreement provides military support from Latvia to Ukraine of 0.25% of GDP annually. Latvia is committed to help Ukraine for ten years in cyber security, demining and unmanned technologies and support Ukraine's members. EU and NATO,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on social networks, his Latvian representative. Edgars thanked the Ringewicz. Sweden is strengthening its defenses The Swedish government announced on Thursday that it would spend an extra 385 million kroner (33 million euros) to strengthen its fallout shelters, emergency services and civil defense after warning the country to prepare for war. Sweden, which joined NATO in early March, is investing to improve the operational capacity of emergency services in the event of conflict, strengthen its cyber security and increase additional stocks of medicine, Civil Defense Minister Karl-Oskar Bohlin said. Peace Conference The Kremlin assessed that talks on Ukraine without Russia on Thursday would be “meaningless”, a day before Switzerland announced it would organize such a conference in June without Russian representation. “We have repeatedly said that the negotiation process is meaningless without Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the Swiss effort to bring together representatives from around a hundred countries on June 15 and 16. Strike in Mykolayiv Two people died and four others were injured in a strike this Thursday in Mykolaiv, a large city in southern Ukraine, the regional governor said. "As a result of shelling in the city, two people died and four were injured, according to preliminary information," Governor Vitaly Kim said in a telegram. Ukrainian mobilization The Ukrainian parliament adopted this Thursday, according to representatives, a bill that makes demobilization in the army more difficult, a controversial text because it does not provide soldiers with a demobilization period. "Finished!! The law on mobilization was adopted. 283 (deputies voted) in favor”, indicated the elected official Oleksiï Goncharenko in Telegram, while Ukraine, facing a shortage of volunteer soldiers, has been working on this text for months, halted by disputes after more than two years of war against Russia. ZELENSKY in Lithuania Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his visit to Lithuania to discuss regional support for Ukraine. Russian attacks in pictures Russia attacked Ukraine hard. Find images of these attacks that destroyed scores of buildings and “essential infrastructure.” Ukraine: Russia fires 40 missiles and 40 drones at “critical infrastructure”Source: TF1 information Night attacks Russia launched more than 40 missiles and 40 drones against Ukraine overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, targeting its “vital infrastructure”. “Overnight, Russia launched more than 40 missiles and 40 drones over Ukraine,” the country's leader said in X. “A few Shahed missiles and drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a fraction of them. Russian terrorists have once again hit a critical target. Infrastructure." Russian attacks Russia launched a "massive offensive" against Ukraine and targeted its energy infrastructure across the country, Ukrainian officials announced Thursday morning. "The enemy is striking our energy infrastructure again!" Ukrainian Energy Minister German Kalushchenko said on the Telegram social network. The attacks targeted "production facilities and transmission systems" in Kyiv, Karkiv (northeast), Zaporizhia (south) and Lviv (west), he described. Two thermal power plants of Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK were hit, the company said in a telegram this morning, without specifying their locations. point position Russian attacks in Kharkiv area. Russian forces carried out at least ten strikes overnight against “essential infrastructure” in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, with full air alert, the local governor announced Thursday morning. “There are no victims at this time,” Oleg Sinekupov said on the social network Telegram. Peace conference soon. Switzerland announced on Wednesday that it would organize a conference “on peace” in Ukraine on June 15 and 16, but without the presence of Russia, seeing it as a plan of “American democrats”. “The idea of ​​organizing a high-level conference to start the peace process has received enough support internationally,” the Swiss government assured in a press release. “This is the first step in the process of lasting peace.” Still no US aid. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the House of Representatives in Washington to immediately vote on providing billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. “The majority of Democrats and Republicans support Ukraine. Seven people were killed on Wednesday April 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv (northeast) and Odesa (south) regions during nighttime attacks that hit two energy sites. In the Odesa region, four people died, including a 10-year-old girl, and seven others were injured, Governor Oleg Kiper said. “A man is in critical condition, his lower legs have been amputated”He said in a telegram that the region had been hit by Russian ballistic missiles.

Hours earlier, two women and a child were killed in a Russian strike in the Kharkiv region, which is regularly targeted, according to the Interior Ministry, which noted that two people were wounded. Officials said the strike took place in Lipsi village, located ten kilometers from the Russian border, and damaged shops.

In Russia, three people, including two children, were killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a car in a village in the Kursk border region, Governor Roman Starovoit said in a telegram. The Russian military also said it destroyed five Ukrainian drones overnight over the Russian border region of Bryansk, after artillery fire had already killed two the previous day.

Read more War in Ukraine: “Atrocities by Foreign Mercenaries” Against Civilians Revealed by “US Media”?

Ukraine's parliament members began examining a controversial bill on demobilization on Wednesday in its second reading, sparking a new outcry over the return of long-suffering soldiers. The new recruits have fueled debate in Ukraine for more than a year, as the army runs out of manpower and ammunition in the face of a multi-pronged Russian offensive.

Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, declined to comment on the future of aid to Ukraine, insisting that negotiations will continue despite repeated calls for action. “The elected representatives of the assembly are continuing to discuss the procedure to be followed”, he stopped short of saying during a press conference. A $60 billion package for Kyiv requested by Democratic President Joe Biden has been blocked in the US Congress for months.