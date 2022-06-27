Bleachers collapse in Colombia kills at least four and injures hundreds

Aerial view of the fallen Bleachers at Pullring, Espinale, Colombia, June 26, 2022. Samuel Antonio Kalindo Campos / AFP

On Sunday, June 26, at least four people were killed and more than 300 were injured when a stadium bleacher collapsed in the Colombian city of Espinal, a town of about 78,000 people, about 150 kilometers southwest of Bogot – local officials said. “Currently, four people are dead. Two women, an adult male and a minor ”Jose Ricardo Orosco, governor of the Ptolemaic Department, made the announcement on a local radio station.

The accident happened during a local bullfight, a kind of popular festival where the public descends on the arena to confront bulls and small bulls. According to spectacular images taken by the drone and recovered by Agencies France-Presse, the entire area of ​​wooden bleachers on the three floors was packed with spectators, collapsing and throwing dozens of people to the ground.

Hospitals in the region have treated about 322 injured people, four of whom are still in the intensive care unit, said Martha Palacios, health secretary of the Ptolema Department.

Well-established, but dangerous tradition

Another amateur video shows the public trying to escape from the rubbish of wood and metal sheets as the bull continues to roam the arena.

The crash happened at Gilberto Charlie Pulling over the holiday weekend, which celebrates the most popular San Pedro festivals in the region. “We demand an inquiry into the facts (R). Unity for the families of the victims ”Colombian President Evan Duke said on Twitter that his successor, Gustavo Pedro, who was elected to lead the country on June 19, would take office on August 7.

Governor Orosco warned that he would be heard “Stop all these kinds of festivals”Emphasizes these events “Waiting for life” Animals and promote “Their misconduct”. The previous day, several people were injured when bulls attacked them during a similar feast in Espinol.

Controversial bullfights

Colombia’s new president Gustavo Pedro has added his voice to the governor’s voice. “I urge townhalls not to recognize events involving the death of people or animals anymore.”He commented on Twitter, recalling that hundreds of people had died in another pulsating collapse in the municipality of Cincinnati (northern) in 1980.

When he was mayor of Bogot (2012-2015), Gustavo Pedro put an end to bullfighting in La Santamaria, the capital’s iconic bull. Colombian justice punishes the mistreatment of animals, but practices such as bullfighting and cockfighting still take place as cultural events.