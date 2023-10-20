October 20, 2023

Schools are closed in the French West Indies as Storm Tammy approaches

Rusty Knowles October 20, 2023 2 min read

Several islands in the French West Indies – Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy – will close schools on Friday, October 20 as a precautionary measure ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Tammy. Guadeloupe remains on orange alert, and other islands may follow, officials announced Thursday evening.

Heart of the Storm “Immediately Approachable” West Indies at the end of the night from Friday to Saturday“With strong storm-force winds, even approaching a Category 1 hurricane”Météo-France notes.

“It’s not a big event, but an extreme event.”, Vincent Berton, the mayor of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, called on people to prepare for the storm’s passage. Depending on how the event develops, ports and airports may be closed during the day, he said.

People are getting ready

In Guadeloupe, due to heavy swells of up to 5 meters on the Atlantic coast, shipping companies providing inter-island connections announced a change in schedule on Thursday and the interruption of their sailings until calm returns. Météo-France.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers After Hurricane Irma, the island of Saint-Martin is still vulnerable

Numerous cultural, sporting or festive events scheduled for this weekend in the Guadalupian archipelago have been canceled. Residents rushed to supermarkets to stock up on supplies, especially water. Earlier in the day, traders in Saint-Martin began erecting boards to protect their businesses and prevent them from being flooded.

“We are in the process of replenishing clothing stocks. I have also seen some strengthening anticyclonic curtains. We are used to it and ready for any situation.”The president of the merchants’ association of Maricot, the main city of the French region of Saint-Martin, Yan Lecome made the promise.

