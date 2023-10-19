What to remember from that day

24 French killed in Hamas attack on Israel As questions to the government began in the Senate, Elizabeth Bourne announced that 24 French people had died in a Hamas attack against Israel. Seven others are still missing. Also, the prime minister said Paris had repatriated 3,500 French citizens from Israel.

Israel allows humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Egypt. Israel has announced it will allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt, while imposing a tight blockade on the Palestinian territory, which has been under constant shelling since a bloody Hamas attack on October 7.

The White House assures that “aerial images” and “communications” exonerate Israel. A White House spokesman notes that US “analysis of aerial imagery, intercepted communications and open access information” clears Israel of a strike against a hospital in Gaza.

At least 471 people died in the hospital strike, according to Hamas. At least 471 people were killed in the strike that hit a hospital complex in the Gaza Strip, according to a new statement issued by the Health Ministry of the Hamas government that controls the Palestinian territories.

…Dozens of deaths and not hundreds according to a European intelligence official. A shooting at a hospital in Gaza, which Israel and Palestinian armed movements have denied responsibility for, “killed a few dozen people” and killed hundreds, a European intelligence official said Wednesday. “The dead are not 200 or 500, but a few dozen, probably 10 to 50,” the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that he believes “Israel probably didn’t do it.” ” intelligence available for its services.