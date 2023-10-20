kyiv says it has repelled a new offensive by the Russian army on the city of Avdiivka

Cover Image: A police officer stands in front of a damaged building in the city of Avdivka on October 17, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian Hamas “Both want to destroy neighboring democracies”Joe Biden said Thursday evening. During the White House speech, the US President promised that America will be more secure “Generations” He announced that he would fund Congress if they helped Ukraine and Israel “Hurry” These new aids.

Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the answer "Powerful Speech" From the President of the United States reaffirming his unequivocal support for Ukraine. "A U.S. investment in Ukraine's security will ensure the long-term security of Europe and the world."wrote the Ukrainian president on Friday On that day.

The US president will host the US-European Union Diplomatic Summit on Friday Strengthen them "Strategic Partnership" and show a united front in confronting the Israel-Hamas conflict and the war in Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen are expected at the White House.

The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that it had repelled a new Russian attack on the city of Avdiivka. "Many Losses" In Moscow. "The enemy has renewed its attacks and has not given up its efforts to encircle Avdivka"An industrial city in the east of the country announced the general staff of the Ukrainian army in its morning report. on Facebook. "Our players are holding the defensive lines firmly"He continued.

Russian strikes against Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions continued overnight from Thursday into Friday. , causing at least one death A step The message was posted on Telegram Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Friday morning. One person died in Perisla, Kherson region, following one of six airstrikes by the Russian military on the city.

British Defense Minister believes there are many Russian military helicopters "Probably" Berdyansk and Luhansk were destroyed on Tuesday by ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine. "Nine Russian military helicopters may be destroyed in Berdyansk and five in Luhansk, Ukraine says first time using US-supplied long-range tactical missiles"He declares In his daily report on the conflictFriday.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

