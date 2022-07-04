Volodymyr Zelensky says rebuilding direct Ukraine is ‘the most important contribution to world peace’.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: A Kyiv-based military spokesman has just announced that the Ukrainian flag is flying again on the small island of Serpents in the Black Sea. The latter became symbolic from the first day of the Russian invasion, when a member of the guarding small Ukrainian garrison ordered the surrender of a Russian ship. “let go”.

(Planet Labs PBC/AFP)

: Let’s take a look at Franceinfo’s can’t-miss midday content:

#Politics correct time ReshapeWhich are the most unstable ministries for twenty years? Lise Kiennemann and Noé Bauduin participate here.

Luc Chagnon explains to you This article discusses why facial recognition is a controversial tool To identify Russian soldiers who died in the war.

Activist Sophie Dizier accused Eric Cockrell “Inappropriate Behavior” At a party in 2014. Larian Delano collected his testimony.

: Here is a new point in this message:

#Politics Damien Abad leaves, Olivier Veran becomes spokesman, François Browne appointed to health… Here’s what to remember Elizabeth Bourne’s Restoration of GovernmentMinisters will meet in the House at 4 pm.

Bruno Le Maire announced that the government-guaranteed loan will be extended until the end of the year. The Economy Minister proposes that food advertisements may achieve a 50% discount. Assistance to low income earners who own a car.

#Copenhagen The suspect Shooting in a shopping center in Copenhagen has a psychiatric history, police announced the day after the murders, in which three people died and four others were injured.

The governing body has announced that the government will no longer deport foreign students who have fled the war in Ukraine and taken refuge in France. The moratorium is scheduled to last until September.

: And we continue with the general idea of ​​this message:

#Politics Damian Abad’s departure, Olivier Veran becomes spokesperson, François Browne health… Follow our life Elizabeth Bourne on the Reorganization of Government.

Bruno Le Maire announces that the state-guaranteed loan will be extended until the end of the year. It also proposes that food promotions can reach 50% off Assistance to low income earners who own a car.

#Copenhagen The suspect Shooting in a shopping center in Copenhagen has a psychiatric history, police announced the day after the murders, in which three people died and four others were injured.

The governing body has announced that the government will no longer deport foreign students who have fled the war in Ukraine and taken refuge in France. The moratorium is scheduled to last until September.

: The government has announced that the government will no longer deport foreign students who fled the war in Ukraine and took refuge in France. The moratorium is scheduled to last until September. Financial assistance is now provided to people hosting Ukrainians.

: Russia did not rush to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers. To identify and contact families, Ukraine uses facial recognition. It’s a way to challenge the Kremlin’s propaganda by revealing the scale of the carnage, but it relies on the method being criticized. (Maxim Marusenko/NurPhoto/AFP)

: The International Olympic Committee will triple its direct financial support to Ukrainian athletes to $7.5 million (€7.2 million). “raise the height” Their flag during the 2024 Paris Games and then the 2026 Winter Games was announced by IOC President Thomas Bach during a visit to Kyiv yesterday.

: The Russian military continues to attack eastern Ukraine and is moving forward with plans to take over all of Donbass. He captured the strategic city of Lysizansk, yesterday. In Switzerland, the Lugano conference is set for a restructuring phase today.