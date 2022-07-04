Volodymyr Zelensky says rebuilding direct Ukraine is ‘the most important contribution to world peace’.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
#Politics correct time ReshapeWhich are the most unstable ministries for twenty years? Lise Kiennemann and Noé Bauduin participate here.
Luc Chagnon explains to you This article discusses why facial recognition is a controversial tool To identify Russian soldiers who died in the war.
Activist Sophie Dizier accused Eric Cockrell “Inappropriate Behavior” At a party in 2014. Larian Delano collected his testimony.
#Politics Damien Abad leaves, Olivier Veran becomes spokesman, François Browne appointed to health… Here’s what to remember Elizabeth Bourne’s Restoration of GovernmentMinisters will meet in the House at 4 pm.
Bruno Le Maire announced that the government-guaranteed loan will be extended until the end of the year. The Economy Minister proposes that food advertisements may achieve a 50% discount. Assistance to low income earners who own a car.
#Copenhagen The suspect Shooting in a shopping center in Copenhagen has a psychiatric history, police announced the day after the murders, in which three people died and four others were injured.
The governing body has announced that the government will no longer deport foreign students who have fled the war in Ukraine and taken refuge in France. The moratorium is scheduled to last until September.
