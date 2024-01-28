January 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Schalz to Washington to discuss Ukraine

Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Schalz to Washington to discuss Ukraine

Rusty Knowles January 28, 2024 2 min read

Germany discovers pro-Russian disinformation campaign in X

Germany has identified a large space “Pro-Russian Disinformation Campaign” Using thousands of fake X accounts, it says it aims to stoke anger over the country's support for Ukraine. Der Spiegel.

Experts commissioned by the German Foreign Ministry used special software to monitor messages published on X online sites between December 20 and January 20, the weekly writes. They reportedly found more than 50,000 fake user accounts that posted more than a million messages in German on X.

One of the recurring themes of their news is the accusation that President Olaf Scholz's government is neglecting its own countrymen to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Der SpiegelHe says he relies on extracts from the investigation.

These accounts are often linked to fake news websites that are designed to look like real news outlets. Spiegel.

Experts believe their discovery is part of a disinformation campaign Doppelgänger”, claims Russia as part of it “Hybrid Warfare” Against the West and well known to the authorities.

When asked at a regular press conference, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the article. Wrong information “will become a global threat factor”Aimed at destabilizing Western societies, including Germany, he opined.

The revelations come against a backdrop of concern about the dangers of increasingly sophisticated disinformation: by 2024, nearly half of the planet will be affected by elections. In June, around 400 million people in the European Union were invited to vote in the European Parliament elections.

See also  Croatia condemns NATO's lack of reaction after drone crash on Zagreb

European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell warned this week that 2024 could be the year. “The Crucial Year” In the fight against disinformation coming from actors like Russia. The World Economic Forum recently estimated that misinformation is one of the greatest dangers to humanity, given its widespread use “undermining the legitimacy of newly elected governments”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Putin talks about Nazism again, Russian puppets try to misinform

January 27, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Live, War in Ukraine: Follow the latest information

January 27, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Update the situation at 9 pm.

January 27, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

New camera captures images using the same colors that animals can see • Earth.com

January 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

The Oilers match the second-longest winning streak in NHL history with their 16th straight win

January 28, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The limited edition Shovel Knight Switch Joy-Con has been revealed, and pre-orders are now available

January 28, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Passengers support man arrested for opening plane door, walking onto wing after 4-hour delay: 'He saved our lives'

January 28, 2024 Frank Tomlinson