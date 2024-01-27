Putin talks about Nazism again, Russian puppets try to misinform

On February 24, 2022, Russia began its “military operation” in Ukraine. Every evening, 20 Minutes brings you a recap of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

This Saturday, the 703rd day of the war in Ukraine, Putin reaffirmed his desire to “eliminate Nazism”, Ukrainian people were killed near the border, and Russian disinformation found a new name: “Matryoshka”.

Today's reality

Present this Saturday at celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the (current) end of the Siege of Leningrad St. Petersburg) by the German Army during World War II, Vladimir Putin He repeatedly said he wanted to "do everything" to "eliminate Nazism once and for all." An implicit but clearly intended declarationUkraine. Indeed, by launching his forces on Ukrainian soil nearly two years ago, the Kremlin leader said he wanted to "demilitarize" and "decline" this neo-Nazi-led ex-Soviet republic. "The Kyiv regime continues to glorify Hitler's allies […] "Terror must be resorted to against everyone who displeases him," Putin reiterated on Saturday.

Sentence of the day

Unfortunately we are supplying weapons to Ukraine for a victory that even the Ukrainian commanders do not believe in. […]. This war must end soon

Sahra Wagenknecht, co-chair of BWS, the new German far-left populist party that bears her name, was praised during the movement's first conference this Saturday. In front of 450 company members, he called for talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. She also pleadsGermany Ceases supply of arms to Kyiv.

Number of days

2. Local authorities reported that two Ukrainian civilians were shot dead in their village on the Russian border during an incursion by Russian troops. The attack took place in Sumi area. Ukraine's attorney general said the dead were a 54-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman who were passengers in the car.

Although rare, such attacks do occur from time to time The beginning of the war.

Today's trend

“Check this information”….we know ” Doppelganger “, here is now “Matryoshka”. Since September, online disinformation attributed to Russia has not only included publishing anti-Ukrainian fake news, but also directly calling on Western media to verify them.

The operation was nicknamed "Matriochka" or "Russian dolls" by the "Antibot4Navalny" collective, which monitors Russia-linked influence activities on the X platform.

