Iran launched three satellites simultaneously for the first time, a sign of growth in its space activities

Iran's space activities are growing in defiance of Western sanctions. “For the first time, three Iranian satellites were successfully launched into space by the Simorgh missile developed by the Ministry of Defense”State TV contacted.

Positioned in orbit at an altitude of 450 kilometers above the Earth's surface, the 32 kg Mahda satellites and the less than 10 kg Kehan ​​2 and Hadef are planned. “Test Satellite Subsystems” and research and telecommunications works.

They were launched a week after Soraya, a research satellite developed by the Iranian Space Agency and launched by a revolutionary guard rocket, the Cam-100.

Soraya was placed in an orbit 750 km above the Earth “first time” That Iran is sending satellites “Beyond 500 Kilometers”According to the official IRNA news agency.

The initiative was criticized by the West

The publication was criticized by Germany, France and England A joint press releaseAn act condemned by Tehran “Intervenor”. Iran says its space activities are peaceful and the UN

But Western governments fear these satellite launch systems could be interlinked with technologies used in ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been subject to crippling US sanctions since Washington withdrew in 2018 from an international agreement that was supposed to limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

