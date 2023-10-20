October 21, 2023

French military intelligence supports the “a Palestinian rocket” hypothesis

The French military intelligence directorate has decided to make its analysis public at the request of the French president for transparency.

A satellite photo of an explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023. (Satellite Image / Maxer Tech / AFP)

As Palestinians and Israelis blame each other for a shooting at a hospital in Gaza since Tuesday, the French Directorate of Military Intelligence (DRM) estimated that on Friday, October 20, “Nothing allowed[tait] say” That“An Israeli Attack” It fell on the hospital. “The nature of the explosion and the exchanges with other intelligence partners (convince) me that there is nothing to suggest that this was an Israeli attack. The most likely hypothesis is that it was a Palestinian rocket that exploded with a weight of about 5 kg.”A TRM official told reporters.

The DRM decided to make its analysis public at the request of the French president for transparency, he argued. Based on its understanding of the blast site, the DRM identified a hole, not a crater, approximately one meter by 75 cm and 30 to 40 cm deep. “It takes about five kilos of explosives to produce this effect, certainly less than 10 kilos”He insisted.

The size of the crater in question

The hypothesis of an Israeli bomb or missile is unlikely for him, as the minimum payload of this type of weapon is very high. This type of machine would have created a very large crater, this official said. On the other hand, he estimates that a 5kg charge is consistent with rockets bought or manufactured by the Palestinians.

“Military gunfire that hit the hospital was not by land, sea or air”, said Israeli army spokesman General Daniel Hagari. Israel has also said that there is “source” Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian movement close to Hamas, is responsible and is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, EU and Israel.

Calling for Islamic Jihad “lies” The allegations are that a bomb dropped by an Israeli military plane caused the tragedy.

