Hamas frees two American hostages

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seeing this for the first time “Brightness of Hope” To all hostages in the Gaza Strip: Two American women kidnapped on October 7 during a Hamas attack on Israeli soil were freed by the Palestinian Islamic Movement on Friday, October 20.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in the evening that Judith Ranan, 59, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Ranan had been brought back to the border and arrived in Israel. Hamas, for its part, released a video in which two hostages can be seen being freed and cared for by ICRC staff.

Judith and Natalie Ranan, who are dual Israeli-American citizens and live in Chicago, Illinois, traveled to Israel to celebrate Judith’s mother’s birthday and a Jewish holiday, members of the group said. In Nahal Oz, near the border with Gaza, Hamas militants entered towns across Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and abducting others. Natalie’s brother Ronan said their family had not heard from them since the attack, but were later told by US and Israeli officials that they were being held in Gaza.

“She’s fine. She’s fine”, Uri Ranan, Natalie’s father, said after talking to his daughter on the phone. She knew she could celebrate her 18th birthdaye Birthday at home with family and friends next week” Great news”, He added, relieved.

The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, explained their release “Qatar Mediation” – a country reputed to be close to movement -, for “To prove to the American people and the world that the humanitarian causes and claims of Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.”.

Joe Biden “at the peak of happiness”

The statement said it was the first news of the release of hostages from Hamas since the start of the war “Work with all involved mediators to implement the resolution of the motion to close the file [otages] “Civilians when security conditions permit.”.

According to Israel, Hamas kidnapped 203 people, including nationals from more than two dozen countries. “Despite being a murderous terrorist organization now holding infants, children, women and the elderly, Hamas claims to the world that it released these women hostages for humanitarian reasons.”The Israeli military reacted.

When the release of the two Americans was announced, US President Joe Biden spoke to them on the phone. “At the peak of happiness”. He thanked Qatar and Israel “partnership” In action, his Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, insisted on all hostages “To be released immediately and unconditionally” During a press conference.

“We will continue our dialogue with the Israelis and Hamas”to “Release of all civilian hostages (…) With a view to de-escalate the present crisis and restore peace”Majid Al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the comments from Doha.

Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release of two American hostages. “This is a good decision reached by the negotiators, in which Qatar played a very important role.”The French President said during an interview with the media. “Our wish is that we can continue these types of operations in the coming hours and days [d’autres personnes], Especially our hostages, to get out.”He added that seven French nationals have disappeared in Israel.

Seven Frenchmen were missing, but only one hostage was confirmed

“Young Mia Shem is the only hostage status confirmed”The president noted that Hamas aired the video of the Franco-Israeli woman on Monday. “The other six are presumed hostages but not certain.”He further noted “Components cross-checked with Israeli services and authorities”.

The Head of State said “faith” Among the channels used “via Qatar” To get their release. “We are hopeful that these discussions will allow us to find solutions to get the hostages out as soon as possible.”, he emphasized. He told himself though “Many of them are worried because the number of French victims continues to rise in recent days”. The death toll now stands at thirty after the Ministry of External Affairs announced two new victims on Friday.

Emmanuel Macron said he has not ruled out a trip to the Middle East “In the next few days, in the next few weeks”If he manages “Get useful stuff” Thank you for this journey. This movement “It will depend on the discussions I will have with all the leaders of the region in the coming hours, in the coming days.”The French president noted.

