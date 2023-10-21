October 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Between the ultra-Orthodox and the military, “perhaps the mental barrier has fallen” – liberation

Between the ultra-Orthodox and the military, “perhaps the mental barrier has fallen” – liberation

Rusty Knowles October 21, 2023 1 min read

Reporting

Article reserved for subscribers

War between Hamas and Israelcase

Exempted from military service and long neglected in security matters, the clerics are torn between seeing the Hamas attack as divine punishment and wanting to be part of the war effort.

200,000 worshipers fled the Lithuanian synagogue in the ultra-Orthodox enclave of Bnei Brak, wearing hats, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Inside the modest plastered concrete temple, dozens of men sweat over their Talmuds. “We are ahead”, Shlomo Cahen, French-speaking, with a bushy orange beard, is flanked by his son-in-law, Israel Presachem. A front 80 kilometers from Gaza? “Everything happens there. Prayer and study help our soldiers, guns aren’t everything. So they have been working hard since the start of the war, when the Hamas offensive began on October 7th.

For decades, the Haredi (“God-fearers”, in Hebrew) live in a sort of parallel dimension in Israel. They rarely recognize the state established in 1948 by the Zionists Hilonym (to speak of “secular”, non-practicing Jews), they pieced together a hybrid entity, balancing liberal aspirations and Jewish identity, far removed from the strict theocracy that religious people dreamed of hastening the appearance of the Messiah. In the early years of Israel, a very small amount, the Haredi Received

See also  “Luck Nut Challenge” is Dictok’s new ultra-dangerous challenge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Hamas frees two American hostages

October 21, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

French military intelligence supports the “a Palestinian rocket” hypothesis

October 21, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

kyiv says it has repelled a new offensive by the Russian army on the city of Avdiivka

October 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Adam Sandler pauses show to help fans with medical emergencies – Deadline

October 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX is launching Starlink satellites on the 75th orbital mission of 2023

October 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NFL Week 7 recap: Jaguars-Saints Thursday Night Football fantasy football tips | Fantasy football news, rankings and predictions

October 21, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

How to use NameDrop in iOS 17 to exchange contacts by tapping on iPhones

October 21, 2023 Len Houle