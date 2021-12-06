Meetings according to Gilles Pialoux “Cluster Machines”

8:40 a.m .: Meetings “They’re Cluster Machines, Not Concerned About the Virus Constitution” Epidemiologist Gilles Pialoux, head of the epidemiology department at Tennon Hospital in Paris, lamented in France Info that political meetings are not subject to the control of the health pass. “These are cluster machines, they don’t care about the virus constitution,” he said. In a resolution passed last May, the Constituent Assembly assessed that in order to preserve democratic life, it was not necessary to obtain permission for meetings or political activities.

Roche Company Introduces Covit-19 and Integrated Antigen Testing for Influenza Roche plans to launch a rapid integrated antigenic test for Covit-19 and flu early next year, with results available in 30 minutes. This device will help to quickly diagnose whether the patient is infected with the corona virus or has the flu, as both diseases sometimes have the same symptoms. On a smaller scale, this kit is designed for professionals in the healthcare field. Available from January in countries that accept the CE mark, the pharmaceutical group wants to seek approval for the test in the United States early next year.

8:31 a.m .: “Health pass is a tool of safety and motivation” “The health pass is an instrument of security and encouragement,” Christoph Gostner, chairman of the LREM Group, recalled at the National Assembly in Europe 1 this morning.

8:13 a.m .: According to Fassi, “encouraging” signals of Omigran’s severity The first “signals” about the severity of the cases linked to the Omigran variant were “a little encouraging,” White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fassi said on Sunday. “Omicron is spreading more and more in South Africa,” he told CNN. “But so far, although it’s very quick to make any definite decisions, it does not seem to be overly serious,” he said.

7:53 am: “There will be a contradiction in saying ‘everyone is telecommunicated’ when the discos are open” “We believe in personal responsibility rather than duty”, Labor Minister Elizabeth Bourne told the world, Closing the door to an obligation to deliver. “We did it in large quantities, and some staff could no longer take it and suffered from isolation,” he says. Another minister, interviewed by Le Monde, thinks that “when the discos are open” there will be “a paradoxical side” in everyone’s televised. See also Lebanese Hezbollah leader vows to respond to "any Israeli airstrikes"

7:19 a.m .: MEP having lunch with Emmanuel Macron, Govt. Iratxe Garcia Perez, chair of the Social Democrats in the European Parliament, announced on Saturday that she had a Govt victim. Two days ago, he attended a tribute to Valéry Giscard d’Estaing at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. After all, after the ceremony, he shared lunch with Emmanuel Macron, Speaker of Parliament David Sosoli (recently severely weakened by pneumonia) and leaders of other political groups in Parliament. Note the latest news from Alsace.

7:17 a.m .: “Our compass is to avoid taking common actions that concern everyone” Asked Sunday In Parisian columns Commenting on the possibility of the measurements returning to France, government spokesman Gabriel Attle said: “It is a tool that will be useful when we have fewer vaccines and no PASS. Our compass is to avoid the resumption of common measures that concern everyone.”

7:04 a.m .: Govt-related sick leave will double in 2021 According to Malakoff Humanis’ annual annual barometer released on Monday, between 2020 and 2021 the number of diseased leaves due to Govit-19 will double. The reason for the shutdown was 6% of last year’s total absence, and 12% of the recommended sick leave in 2021 was linked to SARS-Cove-2. Stops for psychological disorders or occupational fatigue also increased in a year, by 15 to 17% of the total. In contrast, the number of people without common illnesses (flu, colds, etc.) dropped to 25% of the total, up from 30% in 2020.

6:20 a.m .: Armed heroes escaping Govt economic crisis The global arms giants were largely saved last year from the effects of the economic crisis caused by the Govt, with a new record of increasing their sales for the sixth year in a row. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the revenue of the 100 largest groups in the defense sector will reach a new peak of $ 531 billion (47 470 billion) by 2020, with more than half of US companies released on Monday. See also The man who was stabbed in Bavaria has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital

6:10 a.m .: A man was arrested with a firearm stolen from an armory A man has been arrested for possessing a pump shotgun stolen from an armory in Guadeloupe, the island’s prefecture announced on Sunday, in the wake of a social uprising, born out of refusal to vaccinate duty to caretakers and firefighters. Political and social demands. A gender was wounded by gunfire Thursday in Saint-Martin as part of two weeks of violence and roadblocks that have blocked the West Indies, resulting in the extension of curfews in Guadeloupe and Martinique.

5:50 a.m .: New restrictions take effect in Italy this Monday Like all of its European neighbors, Italy is currently facing a resurgence of the epidemic. As of this Monday, the “Health Super Boss” has been set up: it’s only given to those who have been vaccinated and recovered from the Covit-19 vaccine, and allows you to go to the cinema, theater or restaurant. Traditional Health Pass, which can be obtained by performing a simple antigen test, basically allows one to access one’s workplace.

5:47 a.m .: Tracks from the Health Care Council this Monday Prime Minister Jean Costex announced on Thursday that a health care council would be held on Monday to look into “whether there is reason to take further action.” According to a document from the Ministry of Health, the government is meeting on Monday to examine the possibility of opening a vaccine for 5-11 years. According to a document issued Friday to representatives of hospitals, clinics and liberal caregivers, there will be no restrictions on the schedule alone. The ministry confirms that the conclusion of this consultation will “indicate an accurate calendar of 5-11 years of vaccination” and states that it is planned to “open the vaccine to all children of this age group”. January 2022 “. See also A Tennessee supermarket shooting has killed at least one person and injured dozens more However, the decision has been put on hold on the advice of several organizations, including the National Advisory Council on Protocol (CCNE), which has not yet responded to the executive’s recommendation in this regard. The High Authority for Health (HAS) does not give the green light for vaccination every 5-11 years, recommending only 360,000 children with “severe form of the disease”.

5:46 a.m .: Update on epidemic in France According to France’s Public Health Statistics on Sunday, 42,252 new cases were detected on Sunday, down from 51,624 on Saturday. In the last seven days (which mitigates the effects of non-working days), the average number of new daily cases is 42,459, down from 28,000 a week ago, which testifies to the acceleration of this wave. And the incidence rate exceeded 400 cases per 100,000 people on Sunday. Hospitals treated 11,526 Govt-19 patients on Sunday, with 369 new additions in 24 hours. The number of patients admitted to the hospital for intensive care was 2,066, with 70 admitted in 24 hours. Since the new variant appeared, 25 confirmed Omicron cases have been detected in France, Public Health France reported Sunday night at 8 p.m.

What to remember from Sunday To prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, travelers to the UK should be tested negative before departure, the UK government said on Sunday, which has caused outrage in the travel industry.

The number of confirmed cases of the Omigran variant rose to 183 in Denmark on Sunday, with health officials saying the growth was “worrying”.

In Brussels on Sunday, some clashes erupted during a rally of anti-Govt activists.

The city of Rio de Janeiro does not celebrate the New Year with the usual celebrations due to the arrival of the Omigron type in Brazil.