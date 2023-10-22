LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian missiles kill at least six people in Kharkiv region

On Friday, Russia announced patrols with Kinzhal missiles in the Black Sea. “There are already Russian air patrols in the Black Sea, but we know that these patrols will be more frequent,” explains LCI correspondent Jerome Caro in Moscow, who recalls the Kinjal “stabbing missiles.” 10,000 kmph

“These hypersonic missiles have already been used by the Russian military to attack positions in Ukraine,” he explains. “What’s new is that we’re going to have more flights over the Black Sea, which will come face-to-face with American planes, and therefore increase the risk of slippage and accidents. “It’s a way for Moscow to raise the tension a bit. Further.”