Israel-Hamas War: IDF Intensifies Attack on Gaza Ahead of Its Imminent Offensive

LightRocket via SOPA Images / SOPA Images / Gett LightRocket via SOPA Images / SOPA Images / Gett On October 7, the Israeli army bombarded the Gaza Strip.

Middle East – Dozens have already been affected. The Israeli military announced this Saturday evening, October 21, that it is now counting “ officer” Its bombing of Gaza is in preparation for its next attack on Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

“From today we will increase the strikes (…)”Israeli army spokesman General Daniel Hagari pointed out. “We will enter the next phases of the war under conditions favorable to us.”He added during a live televised press conference.

General Hagari confirmed that there are at least 210 hostages in the Gaza Strip, most of them Israelis.

The Hamas government has announced that at least 55 people were killed overnight from Saturday to Sunday after announcing an escalation of Israeli bombings.

Earlier on Saturday, several Israeli military officials visited troops on the front lines, stressing the armed forces’ preparation for a possible ground intervention in the Gaza Strip. “We’re going to enter Gaza, we’re going to do it for an operational purpose, we’re going to destroy Hamas infrastructure and terrorists, and we’re going to do it professionally.”Chief of Staff Herzey Halevi said during a troop review.

At least 4,385 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli army’s incessant retaliatory bombings following a Hamas terror attack in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

More than 1,400 people have been killed by Hamas fighters in Israeli territory since Oct. 7, with most civilians mowed down by bullets, burned alive or mutilated on the first day Gaza was held by militants of the Palestinian Islamic Movement, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli army has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers along the border of the troubled territory, home to 2.4 million Palestinians. A ground operation in this densely populated city promises to be dangerous, facing veteran Hamas fighters who have death traps and tunnels and are holding more than 200 Israeli or foreign hostages.

“Gaza is complicated, Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things there, but we are preparing for him”General Halevi warned. “We will keep photos and pictures in mind, as well as those who died two weeks ago.”.

