Boeing boss acknowledges a “mistake” after Alaska Airlines flight fails

An Alaska Airlines flight lost an in-flight door on January 9, 2024, in a hangar at Portland International Airport in Oregon. Mathieu Louis-Roland / AFP

Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, was recognized on Tuesday, January 9 “Error” Dozens of 737 MAX 9 planes from the US manufacturer have been grounded after a door jammed during an Alaska Airlines flight.

“We will reach out [ce dossier] Let's start by admitting our mistake.”, the manager announced during a meeting at the group's factory in Renton (Washington state), according to quotes sent by a Boeing spokesman. Dave Calhoun promised to fix the problem “Obviously, every step of the way”.

He said he relied on the US Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (FAA). “Ensure that all aircraft allowed to fly are safe and this incident does not happen again”. “Every detail matters”, he insisted, had to turn back Friday after a door was torn off, saying it was marked with pictures of an Alaska Airlines flight. The plane maker's boss did not specify what he was referring to “Error”.

A Boeing 737 Max 9 operated Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 in Portland, Oregon on January 8, 2024. NTSB/AFP

171 flights were temporarily grounded

Of the 218 aircraft of this model in service, 171 were affected by the flight suspension ordered by the agency on Saturday. On Monday, United announced that it had found the world's first fleet of 737 MAX 9s (79 aircraft). “Bolts to be tightened” Similar to the one that ripped during an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, during a test on its 737 MAX 9's condemned doors. When the number of emergency exits corresponding to the number of seats in the aircraft is already sufficient, Boeing offers its customers to lock specific doors. Besides the 737 MAX 9, this device is already present on other Boeing models, notably the 737-900ER, launched in 2006, and has not experienced any similar incidents.

On Monday, Alaska Airlines also revealed it had found it “Poorly Protected Equipment” In some devices of this type, after preliminary studies. The cause of Friday's failure has not yet been established and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is continuing its investigations. Its president, Jennifer Homandy, announced Monday evening that no bolts were found in the components that came off the Alaska Airlines flight. New research will allow “Determine whether bolts were present”she continued.

The FAA announced Tuesday, in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse “All Boeing 737-9s with a closed door [resteraient] up to the ground [l’agence] It does not establish that they can be reused.”. The regulator noted that Boeing modified its instructions on Tuesday, allowing for a full inspection of the door, frame and fasteners, after receiving feedback on the first instructions issued on Monday. “Passenger safety, not speed [d’exécution des inspections]737 9 MAX will determine timetable for return to service »Added FAA.

A damaged Alaska Airlines plane door is seen on a private estate in Portland, Oregon, on January 8, 2024, in this photo released by the U.S. Transportation Safety Agency. NTSB/AP

Nearly 1,500 flights were cancelled

“We are still awaiting inspection and maintenance instructions from Boeing and are reviewing these procedures with the FAA.”By Alaska Airlines on his account. “Until then, the fleet (737-9s) will be on the ground. » The Seattle (Washington state) airline had to cancel more than 100 flights on Tuesday after some of its flights were grounded. Since Saturday, Alaska Airlines and United have had to cancel a total of 1,500 flights.

This new setback follows a string of others in recent years that have seen Boeing regain its head and improve its production rates by the end of 2023. After the MAX delivered just 15 737s in September, its lowest monthly total in two years, and then 18 in October, the Arlington (Virginia) planemaker jumped to 46 in November and 44 in December, according to figures released Tuesday.

“I think Airbus and Boeing, and certainly Boeing, need to significantly improve their quality control.”In an interview published on Tuesday, Michael O'Leary, the boss of the European company Ryanair, announced. Financial Times. Ryanair, already a major Boeing customer, last May ordered 300 737 MAX 10 planes, which have not yet been certified by the FAA.

