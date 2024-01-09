Mr. President, it is a lie to say that nuclear energy will save the climate – deliverance

As Emmanuel Macron continues to assert his commitment to nuclear power, Yannick Jadot, Marine Tondelier, Eric Piolle and Sandra Regol call on France not to become trapped in a costly and dangerous dependence on this energy once again.

At the end of 2023, first in a forum, then in his will to the French, President Macron reaffirmed his commitment to restarting nuclear power. The man who questioned the suitability of relying on a single source for three-quarters of electricity generation in 2017 has today become a nuclear industry salesman. In Dubai, busy tripling global production by 2050, he campaigned hard for nuclear power to be included in the final COP 28 agreement.

In Brussels, the French government pushed for nuclear power to be integrated into the EU's decarbonisation strategy, notably gaining support for the development of small nuclear reactors. The relaunch of nuclear power began with a culture fight that culminated in the formalization of the term “decarbonized” into texts and energy codes. Seeking to place an equal footing between renewables and nuclear, nuclear's promoters have championed decarbonization, ignoring other planetary limitations.

However, on the contrary