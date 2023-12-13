Resolution for “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza voted by UN General Assembly

On Tuesday, December 12, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution claimant “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire” In Gaza, there is a humanitarian situation “catastrophe”. 153 votes in favor, 10 against (including Israel and the United States) and 23 abstentions for this unrestricted text. An American amendment, to add a condemnation “Hamas’ Disgusting Terror Attacks” October 7, rejected. Arab states called this special session of the General Assembly on Friday for a draft Security Council resolution after a US veto. “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire”. Follow our live stream.

Joe Biden Warns Benjamin Netanyahu The US president publicly criticized the Israeli government for its opposition “Two State Solution” And warned against the erosion of global public support: “They’re losing that support because of the indiscriminate bombing that’s going on.” “He’s a good friend, but he needs to change.”he added.

A joint report by Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In a rare joint statement, the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand announced themselves on Wednesday “Fears of Dwindling Public Safety Spaces in Gaza”. “The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian citizens”They added.

Gaza is experiencing “hell on earth”. In the Gaza Strip, 85% of the 2.4 million people have been displaced and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed by bombings, where Palestinians live. “Hell on Earth”UN for Palestinian refugees Launched the agency’s (UNRWA) director, Philippe Lazzarini.