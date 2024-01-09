He will meet US Secretary of State Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday

He wants to tone it down. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to meet with several senior Israeli officials on Tuesday, January 9, to discuss the war in the Gaza Strip. In particular, he is going to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, the country's War Cabinet and the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs. He is due to hold talks later with opposition figure Benny Kantz, who joined the war cabinet. Follow our live stream.

Blinken calls for “protecting the public.” Faced with the ever-increasing numbers, the US Secretary of State said he wanted to “Talk about the direction the military campaign will take in Gaza.” Specifically, he wants to “Emphasis on the Absolute Imperative” That is Israel “Do more to protect the public”. According to the Hamas government, the Israeli military operation killed more than 23,000 people in the Gaza Strip. A report that Franceinfo could not confirm due to a lack of independent verification.

Four Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza The Israeli army announced the deaths of four of its soldiers early Tuesday, bringing to 180 the number of soldiers killed since the start of its ground operations in the Palestinian territory. As the campaign against Hamas enters its fourth month, the IDF has announced it will now carry out targeted operations in central and southern Gaza.

Hezbollah announces the death of one of its “commanders”. The Lebanese Islamic Movement announced on Monday that Wissam Hassan Tawil had been killed in an Israeli attack, the movement's first since October. The Israeli army said it had struck “Military Bases” of Hezbollah in Lebanon, but did not immediately comment on the senior official's death.