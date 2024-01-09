Defendant pounces on returning judge wearing Hannibal Lecter mask

He was forced to appear in a Hannibal Lecter-style mask. Who is the defendant? Las Vegas jumped on the judge And last week assaulted her in full court, on Monday the magistrate found himself restrained in chains, to decide the matter that brought him before the court.

Theobra Redden emerged from anonymity Wednesday by attacking Judge Mary Kay Holts. He jumped on his platform when he realized he was about to be sent to prison on an assault charge, before being painfully restrained by security agents and court staff. Las Vegas. The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media.

Mask, hood and sleeves

After several days in jail, the 30-year-old man was finally sentenced on Monday to up to four years in prison.

Defendant returned to the bar accompanied by six police officers. He wears a mask that covers the lower half of his face to prevent biting, a transparent hood to prevent him from spitting, and orange restraint shirts that cover his arms.

“I want to make it clear that I will not change or change the sentence I was going to pronounce last week,” the judge announced, stressing his impartiality despite being slightly injured in the melee. Las Vegas Review Journal. Magistrate Hospital is not required to be admitted. However, the court guard was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A new trial for the attack is scheduled for Thursday

Theobra Redden, already convicted of domestic violence, should be tried separately for assaulting a judge. He was supposed to answer for the attack on Thursday, but refused to leave his room.

The court ordered him to be brought to court “by any means” for Monday's hearing, according to local media.

Assaults on judges in the middle of court are extremely rare in the United States. On the other hand, threats against magistrates have increased in recent years.

In 2022, the US Marshals Service, the police force responsible for protecting federal judges, recorded 1,362 threats or potential threats against them, up from 926 in 2015. Threats against judges peaked in 2021, when 4,511 such incidents were recorded.

