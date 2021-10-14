Elizabeth Bourne did not rule out a loss of health pass for those who refused the third dose

9:10 a.m .: Bourne does not rule out the loss of a health pass for those who refuse the third dose Labor Minister Elizabeth Bourne said this morning that the loss of a health pass should not be ruled out if the third dose of the vaccine is denied. If those who deserve a third dose do not do so, their health pass may be revoked: “This is something we see, but it has not been decided today,” he said. “When you are an older person who has been vaccinated for more than six months, it is very important that we know that the immune system drops sharply after six months, so you should definitely do this third dose,” he explains.

9:02 a.m .: Presidential election to end the Govt era in Cape Verde Cape Verdeans will vote Sunday in the first round of the presidential election, in which one challenge emerges from the Govt era, which has wreaked havoc on the economy of this tourism-dependent West African country. The election comes as the epidemic has hit the economy of the West African archipelago with a population of 550,000, 600 km off the coast of Senegal, with tourism accounting for 25% of GDP. Cape Verde recorded a historic recession of 14.8% in 2020. A turning point came from its main tourist destination, the United Kingdom, which announced on October 11 that it had removed Cape Verde from its list of banned countries due to disease outbreaks in the archipelago.

8:25 a.m .: Paulsonaro quits vaccinating Brazilian President Jair Polsonaro has announced that he will “not be vaccinated against Covit-19”, saying he will be “the last Brazilian” for months. See also C டிte d'Ivoire announces "great discovery" of oil and natural gas

7:56 am: “We need to remove the health pass” Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, told the RTL on Thursday morning that “measures are no longer proportional to the circulation of the virus, so we need to eliminate the health pass.” “We cannot live forever under exceptional rule of law,” he underlines.

7:23 a.m .: Mandatory vaccination for caregivers postponed in Quebec Quebec, plagued by staff shortages, has given workers in the sector one more month to get vaccinated, otherwise they will be suspended without pay, the Canadian provincial health minister announced. The government now wants to give “last chance to those who have not been vaccinated” to get vaccinated against Govt-19 by November 15.

7:16 a.m .: Continuing congested world ports The British Ports Association (BPA) says congestion affecting ports around the world and more recently forced many container vessels to be diverted from the UK to European ports will last another 6 to 9 months. The PPA said the situation, which is linked to global traffic disruptions caused by the epidemic, lasted “more than a year” and the blockade was not specific to the UK, adding that the situation was “worse in China and the United States”.

7:06 a.m .: No more masks at school in the twelve new fields from Monday The mask will not be mandatory from Monday in 12 new fields: these are Ain, Orige, Charant, Cher, Trom, Kart, Herald, Moselle, Hot-Rin, War, Hot-Vien and Sean-Ed-Marne. See also Pharaoh Kufu's solar boat joins the interesting collection of the Grand Egyptian Museum

6:35 a.m .: “Keep the restraining gestures as long as possible until at least the spring of 2022 In an interview with Le Monde, chairman of the Scientific Council, Professor Jean-Franசois Delphrasi is very “optimistic” about the evolution of the epidemic: “In the coming weeks, two scenarios are possible: a small wave of divergent delta with an impact on the health system, i.e. a significant increase in the circulation of the virus, but a large increase in the health system Without prejudice. So while we can not completely rule out a new variation, I’m very optimistic. “ He added: “We must emphasize the importance of keeping the gestures of restraint as long as possible until at least the spring of 2022. These individual actions will mitigate the potential recovery that cannot be completely controlled by the vaccine.”

6:30 a.m .: Modern or Pfizer a booster works best for those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson Govt-19 vaccine recipients may benefit from receiving a booster dose of a different, ambassador RNA vaccine, according to preliminary results from a U.S. study released Wednesday. This study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was eagerly awaited in the United States because it explores the possibility of “mixed” vaccines – i.e., the use of a different vaccine for the dose. Series – This is not currently allowed in the country.

Scientists who talked about Govt were harassed online Online harassment, death threats or even attempts to take action … For scientists who have talked about Govt-19 in the media, there has sometimes been violence. Read our article here.

5:50 a.m .: “Health pass never lasts” … but it will be extended The French government wants to extend the “Health Pass” until July 31. The bill was presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Since August 9, access to multiple community venues, such as bass and restaurants, has been restricted if the administrator rejects the mandatory vaccination. It has also been imposed on 1.8 million employees who have been in contact with the public since August 30. See also Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling in the West Bank Although the epidemic is largely under control, the government wants to protect itself from any irresponsible lawsuits when the epidemic starts again. “We can’t say we’re extending the health pass until July 31.” He added: “The health pass will not last forever.”

50.94 million French people have received at least one injection Since the vaccination campaign began in France, 50.94 million people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.6% of the total population) and 49.36 million currently have a complete immunization schedule (73.2%).

5:47 a.m .: The number of patients hospitalized in France is still declining The number of patients admitted to the hospital in France is still declining, with 6,601 currently receiving treatment (24 in 24 hours). Of these patients, 1091 (-20 in 24 hours) are in intensive care services, which welcomes the most severely affected patients. Finally, Public Health France on Wednesday recorded 27 deaths related to Govt-19.

What to remember from Wednesday The bill, which is extended to July 31, was presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday for possible use of the health pass. “We accept our denial of medical disarmament,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal commented.

The Science Council, in this regard, considers that the authorities “need to retain the legal capacity over time to act in the event of a new epidemic in the coming months.”

The appeal of a hospital employee who refused to be vaccinated against Govt-19 challenged the termination of his contract and the payment of his salary.

Reunion Island will emerge from a health emergency declared on July 13 due to increased circulation of the corona virus.